Last week, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said ground-penetrating radar had registered 751 ’’hits,″ indicating at least 600 bodies were buried at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now located. The gravesite is believed to hold the bodies of children and adults, and even people from outside the community who attended church there.