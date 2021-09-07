Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Tangerang prison, which was designed to house 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000, Aprianti said. Block C was stuffed full of 122 convicts when the fire occurred.
She said the fire has been extinguished a few hours later and all victims have been evacuated to a hospital.
Jailbreaks and riots that led to fire are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling with poor funding and large numbers of people arrested in a war on illegal drugs.