Indonesian navy frogmen emerge from the water on Oct. 30 during a search operation for the victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia. A search effort has located the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Rescuers on Monday recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea late last year, Indonesian officials said.

“The hydrography and oceanography center of the Indonesian Navy, assisted by the National Transportation Safety Committee, discovered the cockpit voice recorder Lion Air PK-LQUP that fell into the Tanjung Karawang waters some time ago,” said Cmdr. Harjo Susmoro, head of the Indonesian Navy’s Hydrography and Oceanography Center. The recorder was found around 8:40 a.m. local time by a Navy diver, officials added, and was found beneath 26 feet of seabed mud, according to the Associated Press.

The search for the recorder had stopped briefly before resuming Tuesday. The data contained in the cockpit voice recorder, the second of the plane’s two recorders sometimes referred to as a “black box,” will likely bring investigators closer to finding out exactly what caused the almost-new Boeing jetliner to plunge into the waters below shortly after takeoff. The other, the flight data recorder, was found in November.

Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, just 13 minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, killing the eight crew members and 181 passengers on board, including a child and two infants. The jet was only about two months old.

Investigators have narrowed in on a theory that a malfunctioning sensor and an automated response from the aircraft’s software — a feature of the new Boeing 737 Max 8 — stymied pilots’ efforts to control the flight. An “angle-of-attack” sensor, which measures where the plane’s nose was pointing, was showing erroneous readings throughout the flight.

Information from the flight data recorder, which has been released by Indonesian investigators, show the pilots were pulling back on the control column, attempting to raise the plane’s nose, with almost 100 pounds of pressure before they crashed. The cockpit voice recorder will likely chronicle the steps taken by the pilots in the final moments of the flight.

The crash, one of the worst in Indonesia in recent years, has highlighted the country’s patchy aviation safety record, as well as potential issues with the Boeing 737 Max 8 model. The aircraft is the most popular in Boeing’s history, and Lion Air is among the fastest growing carriers in Indonesia. Both companies have said they are cooperating with investigators on determining the cause of the crash.

