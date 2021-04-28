He said that one of the suspects was shot dead during the arrest. The suspects included one Nigerian and the rest are Indonesians.
The ring in Aceh was connected to six prisoners who are currently serving sentences in the province, said Agus Andrianto, head of the Criminal Investigation Department. He said the network involved people in Afghanistan, Nigeria, Malaysia and those in the prison.
Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by a firing squad. More than 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes, and about a third of them are foreigners.