Indonesians voted Wednesday in the world’s biggest direct presidential election, choosing between incumbent president Joko Widodo and former general Prabowo Subianto, who has played to nationalist, conservative forces and the poor as he once again makes a play for top office.

The election, which has been colored by identity politics and the role Islam should play in Indonesian society and politics, will once again showcase the country’s democratic resilience at a time when many Southeast Asian countries are slipping further into the grip of authoritarian rule.

A mind-boggling logistical challenge, the elections — which will see many of the country’s 192 million eligible voters head to the ballot box — will involve six million election voters and 800, 000 polling stations scattered across hundreds of islands in the archipelago.

The peaceful and sometimes jubilant processes on Wednesday, with voters proudly holding up their pinky fingers marked with indelible and taking post-voting selfies outside polling stations, underscore the cementing of democracy and contested elections, two decades after the fall of military leader Suharto’s authoritarian regime.

In Glodok, an area in Jakarta known as an enclave for ethnic minority Chinese Indonesian enclave, some voters had been waiting to vote since 6:30 a.m., half an hour before polls opened. Cuncun, 53, was the second person to have cast a ballot at a polling station near a traditional market.

Declining to say which candidate he picked, he said he went in the morning because it was his political right. “It was easy — just walk in there and vote,” he said.

Analysts say both candidates, however, have played to divisions in the country. Voters will be choosing between Widodo, who rose to the presidency from the political fringes on the back of religious minorities, young people and liberals, and his rival for the second time, Prabowo.

Prabowo, an ex-general, was blacklisted from entering the United States for years because of his human rights record. In his campaign, he has railed against elitists, promised self-sufficiency for Indonesia and vowed to do more for the poor. He has also played to a base of Islamic conservative voters, pledging to be a strong defender of the religion.

But Widodo has disappointed some of his more liberal base by picking a powerful Islamic cleric, 76-year-old Ma’ruf Amin, as his running mate despite his intolerance toward minority Muslim sects and LGBT communities.

A 48-year old voter who only wanted to be known as Lydia said she believed the divisive campaigns were only on the surface. Stationed in the polls here since 7 a.m., she like other voters sang Indonesia’s national anthem, “Indonesia Raya,” as voters cast their ballots.

“Here in this place, we’re just cool with one another. Only a small group of people are like that,” she said, adding that she had never missed an election.

Complicating the calm and amicable scenes across many polling stations on Wednesday are allegations from the Prabowo camp that the election will be somehow rigged in favor of the incumbent. Polls show Widodo leading by almost 20 percentage points, but others show that gap closing ahead of the elections.

“I promise that we will work for the good of the country. If it’s chaos, it will not come from us, that I guarantee,” said Prabowo in comments to reporters after he cast his ballot. “But we don’t want to be cheated anymore. The Indonesian people don’t want to be cheated anymore.”

Analysts have cautioned that in 2014, polls showed a similarly big lead in favor of Widodo, who ended up winning by a mere six percentage points.

