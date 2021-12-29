Zulkarnaen had eluded capture since being named a suspect in the October 2002 suicide bombings at Paddy’s Pub and the Sari Club in Bali. He was arrested last year in Lampung, the same southern town on Sumatra island where Jemmaah Islamiyah bombmaker Upik Lawanga was arrested a week earlier. The two were tried separately at the same court. Lawanga, who was on the police wanted list for 16 years, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Dec. 8.