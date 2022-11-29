Inter-American Human Rights Court says Nicaragua in contempt

MEXICO CITY — The Inter-American Human Rights Court declared the government of Nicaragua in contempt of court Tuesday for ignoring its rulings on political prisoners.
Nicaragua’s government did not bother to send representatives to the court’s last session on the issue Nov. 9.
Ortega’s government has moved systematically against all voices of dissent, arresting dozens of opposition leaders and clergy members. Many have been sentenced to prison this year in quick trials closed to the public.
Nicaragua’s congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of more than 1,000 nongovernmental organizations, including Mother Teresa’s charity.
Huge street protests across Nicaragua in 2018 called for Ortega to step down. Ortega maintained the protests were a coup attempt carried out with foreign backing and the support of the church.