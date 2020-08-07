In Bangladesh, coronavirus wreaks havoc on livelihoods, turning back economic gains

Mohammad Azizul Islam, 32, sells vegetables. He has a wife and two children and also cares for his mother.

He used to work in a garment shop, but the pandemic forced him to change profession. He now makes less than 500 taka a day (less than $6).

“I used to have a business of “Jhut” (garments) in Gazipur,” he said. “I was doing business with Chinese dealers. When this pandemic started, all my deals were canceled. With one of my friends, we decided that for the time being, we will sell vegetables. Right now, my income is not even close to half of what I used to earn. This lockdown is a big problem. We all are victims of the situation right now.”