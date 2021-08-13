A perilous journey and an uncertain future: The plight of Afghan refugees in Turkey

World
Faced with the prospect of life under Taliban rule, Afghans are once again leaving their country, in search of safety and peace.
Many are on foot, crossing a centuries-old smuggler’s route, their eyes on Turkey, home to the world’s largest refugee population.
Since the United States announced its plans to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, the Taliban has made considerable territorial gains across the country, most recently seizing its second- and third-largest cities on Friday.
Afghan migrants face a treacherous journey through lands where animosity toward refugee groups is on the rise.
Migrants pay upwards of $1,000 per person to smugglers who take them across eastern Turkey, to safe houses and around policed checkpoints.
Turkey is home to an estimated 4 million refugees, the majority of them Syrians who fled a bloody conflict that has lasted more than a decade. Across the country, anti-refugee sentiment appears to be on the rise.
“The real survival problem of our country is the flood of refugees. Now we are caught in the Afghan flood,” Turkish opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said in July. His party has recently embraced a staunchly anti-refugee platform.
The Turkish government has indicated it would ramp up border security against Afghan asylum seekers.
“All the necessary measures have been taken on time. We have reviewed our measures on the Iranian border against potential mobility [of refugees] after the recent developments,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.
Attempts to crack down on the smuggling of refugees can be dangerous. In July, paramedics were called to the scene after a vehicle transporting migrants crashed into a tree in the Van area, leaving migrants injured. The driver was attempting to flee authorities conducting a roadside raid.
Migrants often report severe beatings by Iranian border guards and poor safe house conditions, while the treacherous mountain crossing and boat trips out of Afghanistan have claimed many lives.
But for so many, the risk is the only option.
“I have not had a day of peace in over 40 years,” an Afghan woman named Durdana told the Guardian. “I had to come to Turkey, there was no choice.”
