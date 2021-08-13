World

A perilous journey and an uncertain future: The plight of Afghan refugees in Turkey

By Ruby Mellen and Chris McGrath | Aug 13, 2021

Faced with the prospect of life under Taliban rule, Afghans are once again leaving their country, in search of safety and peace.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Many are on foot, crossing a centuries-old smuggler’s route, their eyes on Turkey, home to the world’s largest refugee population.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Since the United States announced its plans to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, the Taliban has made considerable territorial gains across the country, most recently seizing its second- and third-largest cities on Friday.

Afghan migrants face a treacherous journey through lands where animosity toward refugee groups is on the rise.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan walk along a mountain pathway to reach Tatvan, Turkey, on July 17.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

An Iranian border outpost is seen in the distance, behind part of Turkey's newly completed border wall with Iran, near Caldiran, Turkey, on July 10.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan walk across a village bridge on their way to Tatvan, Turkey, on June 24.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants pay upwards of $1,000 per person to smugglers who take them across eastern Turkey, to safe houses and around policed checkpoints.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Afghan migrants rest on the outskirts of Tatvan while waiting for smugglers to transport them to the next city on June 23.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants walk along a main road toward Tatvan on June 24.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan rest behind a gas station on the outskirts of Tatvan while waiting for smugglers on June 22.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Afghan migrants wash themselves on the roadside on the outskirts of Tatvan on June 22.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Turkey is home to an estimated 4 million refugees, the majority of them Syrians who fled a bloody conflict that has lasted more than a decade. Across the country, anti-refugee sentiment appears to be on the rise.

“The real survival problem of our country is the flood of refugees. Now we are caught in the Afghan flood,” Turkish opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said in July. His party has recently embraced a staunchly anti-refugee platform.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Turkish government has indicated it would ramp up border security against Afghan asylum seekers.

“All the necessary measures have been taken on time. We have reviewed our measures on the Iranian border against potential mobility [of refugees] after the recent developments,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Officers chase a man who fled from a smuggler's car that was transporting Afghan migrants, during a roadside raid in Van, Turkey, on July 6.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A gendarme officer helps an Afghan migrant from a smuggler's van after it hit a tree as the smuggler who was driving attempted to flee officers conducting a roadside raid in Van on July 7.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Afghan migrants, some injured, sit on the side of the road after a smuggler ran their van into a tree as he escaped gendarme officers in Van.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Attempts to crack down on the smuggling of refugees can be dangerous. In July, paramedics were called to the scene after a vehicle transporting migrants crashed into a tree in the Van area, leaving migrants injured. The driver was attempting to flee authorities conducting a roadside raid.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Paramedics and gendarme officers assist an Afghan migrant who suffered injuries in the crash.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Afghan migrants are given coronavirus tests during processing procedures at a gendarme base after they were found in a smuggler's car during a raid in Van on July 6.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Police officers from Turkey's anti-smuggling division enter a smuggler's safe house in Van during a raid on the property on July 13.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A police officer from Turkey's anti-smuggling division questions an Afghan man suspected of being a smuggler's lookout during a raid on a safe house in Van.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan wait to be escorted out of a safe house after a raid in Van.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan are escorted out of a safe house in Van after a police raid.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

An officer from Turkey's police special operations division guards the outside of a smuggler's safe house during a police raid in Van on July 13.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Afghan migrants in Van wait to be transported by police from Turkey's anti-smuggling division.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants often report severe beatings by Iranian border guards and poor safe house conditions, while the treacherous mountain crossing and boat trips out of Afghanistan have claimed many lives.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

But for so many, the risk is the only option.

“I have not had a day of peace in over 40 years,” an Afghan woman named Durdana told the Guardian. “I had to come to Turkey, there was no choice.”

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Gravestones of unidentified migrants who have died crossing the Turkish-Iranian border are seen in a cemetery in Van.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Migrants from Afghanistan walk along a village pathway to reach Tatvan on July 17.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

More from the Post

Mass Afghan government surrenders as Taliban fighters overrun three key cities in sweeping territorial gains

Analysis | Afghanistan’s rapid collapse is part of a long, slow U.S. defeat

U.S. officials warn collapse of Afghan capital could come sooner than expected

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Olivier Laurent and Reem Akkad