Life in limbo: Afghan refugees wait in Qatar for what’s next

DOHA, Qatar — For the tens of thousands of Afghans who were able to flee Kabul on one of the U.S. evacuation flights, the journey has just begun. The promise of resettlement and a new life is still far off for many who left their homeland after the Taliban seized power. Instead, a limbo in the middle of the desert awaits.
Scores of people have been shuttled from the Kabul airport to Al Udeid Air Base near Doha — the main transit point for Afghan citizens seeking to go to the United States. There they wait for their papers to be processed before they move to the next destination.
Known for its strategic location for U.S. military operations in the Middle East and its sprawling meters of asphalt peppered with top-of-the-line aircraft, Al Udeid has seemingly overnight become a camp for the displaced.
Refugees sleep and gather on makeshift cots in an airport hangar, surrounded by their belongings, the few things they have left from their home country.
Many don’t know how long they will be there. By Tuesday, the deadline for U.S. withdrawal, at least 55,000 asylum seekers had landed in Doha, the U.S. military said. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said about 20,000 remained in the country. They wait in the American and Qatari parts of the base, where sanitation and living conditions have deteriorated, and in housing complexes in industrial parts of Doha.
Children hoping to play outside have to withstand the sweltering Qatari heat. On Tuesday, the temperature reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit. At night, it went down to around 90. The temperatures inside the hangar have also been described as stifling. On one 94-degree night, evacuees reportedly held up signs that said “I can’t breathe.”
Some Afghans have grown impatient, ready to get on another flight to another unknown place.
“We’re really grateful to the soldiers,” Sayed Harris Khelwati, 31, told The Washington Post on Aug. 21. “But there’s just a lot of frustration. You lose your country, and some people got here without even a backpack. We don’t have any information about where we’re going or when.”
