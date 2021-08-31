On Afghanistan-Pakistan border, some Afghans want to flee, others to return home

Asia
TORKHAM BORDER — As the Taliban took over Kabul, cementing its power in Afghanistan, this border crossing with Pakistan tentatively resumed operations. In between Kabul and Islamabad, Torkham has long served as a bottleneck of commerce, with Afghan and Pakistani civilians crossing to sell goods, visit relatives or seek medical care.
Sarah Caron/FTWP
Now, the Afghan flag at the border has been replaced by a Taliban one. Taliban fighters patrol the crossing, coordinating with Pakistani authorities amid strained conditions.
Pakistan’s government has all but shut its doors to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban. On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the country has not given “a single person” refugee status since Kabul fell. But Pakistan is still seeing an increase in people crossing.
Some Afghans, however, are seeking to return home. Now that the Taliban is in control, they hope the country has become more secure.
Farida Bibi, 55, was eager to see her family in Kabul. She had been in Pakistan for a month, receiving medical treatment for a post-surgery infection. Now, she had no choice but to travel by road through Torkham, given the chaos at Kabul’s airport, she said. And her family members in the capital were unable to cross over to Pakistan to take care of her.
Others returned because their Pakistani visas had expired.
Muhammad Ibrahim, who was at the crossing on Aug. 25 bringing medicine back to Afghanistan, said he came to Pakistan more than a month before the Taliban took over. Now he has put his hope in the new government to restore and protect its people’s honor, which, he says, was lost for decades.
Pakistani authorities in Torkham said they were not letting in many non-Pakistani nationals from Afghanistan. The policy marked a shift since Afghans used to easily cross over, especially for the free medical treatment offered in Pakistan’s government hospitals.
Wali Ullah, a child with cancer, was directed to the Pakistani officials who would decide if his condition warranted entry into the country.
Taliban members deployed at the border said they were there to bring order and peace. Hamza, a fighter in his late 20s who joined the group when he was 14 years old, said it was the militants’ luck and the trust of the people of Afghanistan that made their victory swift and virtually bloodless.
Hamza added that the group’s presence on the border meant an end to the corruption that plagued the border patrol force under the previous government. He alleged drivers were told to pay bribes to ensure a swift passage, a claim confirmed by a Pakistani driver who was at the border.
On the Afghan side of the border, there were more efforts to secretly cross over. Children hid in trucks, hoping to sell products to Pakistani traders.
Some were unsuccessful.
Newly at the helm, the Taliban attempted to reassure people that Afghanistan would be an inviting place.
“We will be welcoming everyone from all over the world without any immigration complexity like other countries,” Hamza said. But for now, he added, they were instructed to keep the border closed to noncitizens.
Credits
Editing by Olivier Laurent and Reem Akkad