On Afghanistan-Pakistan border, some Afghans want to flee, others to return home

Farida Bibi, 55, was eager to see her family in Kabul. She had been in Pakistan for a month, receiving medical treatment for a post-surgery infection. Now, she had no choice but to travel by road through Torkham, given the chaos at Kabul’s airport, she said. And her family members in the capital were unable to cross over to Pakistan to take care of her.

Others returned because their Pakistani visas had expired.