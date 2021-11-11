After more than a century, a tearful return for the looted treasures of Abomey

PARIS — France this week returned 26 treasures and pieces of art, looted during the colonial era, to its former colony of Benin, marking the most significant restitution of artifacts so far under French President Emmanuel Macron.

Their return to the West African country on Wednesday after more than a century was met with an emotional ceremony, as people lined the streets, dancing and drumming, to witness their arrival at the presidential palace in Cotonou, the country’s most populous city. Some were moved to tears.