After more than a century, a tearful return for the looted treasures of Abomey

PARIS — France this week returned 26 treasures and pieces of art, looted during the colonial era, to its former colony of Benin, marking the most significant restitution of artifacts so far under French President Emmanuel Macron.
Their return to the West African country on Wednesday after more than a century was met with an emotional ceremony, as people lined the streets, dancing and drumming, to witness their arrival at the presidential palace in Cotonou, the country’s most populous city. Some were moved to tears.
Speaking at the live-streamed ceremony, President Patrice Talon said the arrival of the artifacts marked “the return to Benin of our soul, our identity.”
The items — thrones, sacred altars and other artifacts known as the royal treasures of Abomey — arrived one day after Talon had finalized the restitution process with Macron in Paris.
For Benin, their return marks the end of a long process to restore ownership. It’s unlikely to be the last such effort. Benin and other African countries have long demanded that European nations accept that their colonial-era plundering of foreign artifacts was morally and legally indefensible.
Some analysts estimate that up to 95 percent of items that are significant to sub-Saharan African cultural heritage are stored or displayed off the continent. More than 90,000 items from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to be in French public collections, with many of them stored in the Musée du quai Branly in Paris, where the Benin artifacts were displayed before their repatriation.
France’s return of the royal treasures of Abomey could be a major first step in negotiating the restitution of similar items — a process that has in many instances prompted sensitive and difficult questions, including how to treat artifacts that were acquired under dubious circumstances but not plundered outright.
The tensions remained palpable this week. As Macron on Tuesday celebrated the restitution as “a symbolic, moving and historic moment,” his counterpart from Benin cautioned that other significant artwork looted from what was then the Kingdom of Dahomey remained on display in France.
The government of French President François Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, denied an initial request from Benin regarding the artifacts in early 2017. At the time, the French government argued that the artifacts had “been integrated for a long time, some for more than a century, into the public assets of the French state.”
Shortly after taking office, Macron announced a shifting approach, vowing to create the conditions for the “temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage to Africa.”
Britain, Germany and other European countries with histories as colonial powers have faced pressure to announce similar efforts. In a significant step, Germany recently signaled that it will return one of the world’s largest collections of Benin bronzes, removed from what is today Nigeria.
