Videos and photos of Beirut clashes show a city on the brink

By Ruby Mellen | Oct 14, 2021

A protest in Beirut ended with deaths and bloodshed Thursday when gunmen fired on the crowds, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30. It was the fiercest day of violence for the Lebanese capital since 2008.

Hezbollah organized the demonstration calling for the removal of the judge overseeing the investigation into the 2020 port explosion that killed more than 200 people.

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Hezbollah accused the right-wing Christian group the Lebanese Forces party of carrying out the attack. Fighters battled for hours with guns and rocket-propelled grenades in a neighborhood that once was a front line during the Lebanese civil war.

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Reuters

Oct. 14

Lebanese civil defense personnel and others assist a person injured during clashes in Tayouneh, a southern suburb of the capital, Beirut.

-/AFP/Getty Images

-/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 14

A Shiite fighter positions himself during clashes.

Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah stand next to the blood of an injured comrade during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in Beirut.

Hassan Ammar/AP

Hassan Ammar/AP

A Shiite fighter from Hezbollah fires an assault rifle amidst clashes in Beirut.

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Lebanese army stand guard near the Justice Palace as Hezbollah supporters protest the investigative work of Judge Tarek Bitar.

Hussein Malla

Hussein Malla

Civilians ran for cover in nearby neighborhoods. The clashes prompted the evacuations of nearby schools, which were in session. Parents came to pick up their children, while other students were comforted by their teachers.

Hussein Malla

Associated Press

Lebanese teachers react to the sounds of nearby armed clashes as they flee their school under the protection of Lebanese soldiers in Beirut.

Hussein Malla/AP

Hussein Malla/AP

Children frightened by the noise of nearby weapons fire are escorted from school by their mother in the Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood of Beirut.

Hussein Malla

Hussein Malla

A teacher consoles a child at school in Beirut amid the noise of gunfire and explosions.

Hussein Malla/AP

Hussein Malla/AP

Investigations into the explosion that occurred at Beirut’s port Aug. 4, 2020, have been plagued by corruption, frustrating residents already living in a city hobbled by energy shortages and financial crises. The devastating blast occurred when a fire ignited some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored next to fireworks and paint thinners in a warehouse on the waterfront. But probes into who was responsible for the improper storage of the volatile materials have yielded few results.

Hussein Malla/AP

Hussein Malla/AP

Alaa H. Saad via Storyful

Natuzzi via Storyful

Reuters

Thursday’s clashes renewed fears that the country could again spiral into a civil war. At al-Sahel hospital, 10 minutes away from the center of the violence, mourners called for revenge.

“I’m going to kill them one by one, I swear on my children,” a weeping man cried out.

Reuters

Credits

Sarah Dadouch and Nader Durgham contributed to this report. Photo editing by Morgan Coates. Video editing by Jason Aldag.