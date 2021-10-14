Videos and photos of Beirut clashes show a city on the brink

World
A protest in Beirut ended with deaths and bloodshed Thursday when gunmen fired on the crowds, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30. It was the fiercest day of violence for the Lebanese capital since 2008.
Hezbollah organized the demonstration calling for the removal of the judge overseeing the investigation into the 2020 port explosion that killed more than 200 people.
Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Hezbollah accused the right-wing Christian group the Lebanese Forces party of carrying out the attack. Fighters battled for hours with guns and rocket-propelled grenades in a neighborhood that once was a front line during the Lebanese civil war.
Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
This story is best experienced with audio.
Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters
-/AFP/Getty Images
Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Hassan Ammar/AP
Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Hussein Malla
Civilians ran for cover in nearby neighborhoods. The clashes prompted the evacuations of nearby schools, which were in session. Parents came to pick up their children, while other students were comforted by their teachers.
Hussein Malla
Associated Press
Hussein Malla/AP
Hussein Malla
Hussein Malla/AP
Investigations into the explosion that occurred at Beirut’s port Aug. 4, 2020, have been plagued by corruption, frustrating residents already living in a city hobbled by energy shortages and financial crises. The devastating blast occurred when a fire ignited some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored next to fireworks and paint thinners in a warehouse on the waterfront. But probes into who was responsible for the improper storage of the volatile materials have yielded few results.
Hussein Malla/AP
Hussein Malla/AP
Alaa H. Saad via Storyful
Natuzzi via Storyful
Reuters
Thursday’s clashes renewed fears that the country could again spiral into a civil war. At al-Sahel hospital, 10 minutes away from the center of the violence, mourners called for revenge.
“I’m going to kill them one by one, I swear on my children,” a weeping man cried out.
Reuters
More from the Post
Day-long firefight racks Beirut evoking memories of Lebanon’s civil war
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Sarah Dadouch and Nader Durgham contributed to this report. Photo editing by Morgan Coates. Video editing by Jason Aldag.