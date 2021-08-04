Rage and sorrow as Lebanon marks the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion

World
One year ago, an abandoned stockpile of ammonium nitrate caught fire at Beirut’s port and blew up. At least 200 people were killed in the catastrophic explosion. Thousands were injured and whole neighborhoods were left in ruins.
It ranked as one of the biggest nonnuclear explosions in history. The shock waves were felt as far away as Cyprus.
On Wednesday, Lebanese marked the anniversary with somber ceremonies.
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
But the mood quickly turned to one of rage, with people venting anger at the authorities for failing to hold anyone to account for the tragedy, or even to establish who was responsible.
Shops and businesses closed for the day in honor of the occasion. People marched toward the epicenter of the blast site at Beirut’s port, down streets that still bear the scars of the explosion, chanting slogans calling for a new government, a new regime.
“Down with the rule of the thugs,” one group shouted.
The Lebanese system of government is widely blamed for fostering the official negligence that contributed to the explosion, as well as for the nation’s ongoing economic collapse, which has impoverished millions and left the country lacking fuel, electricity and medicines.
At 6:08 p.m., Beirut fell quiet as the city observed a minute’s silence for the victims. A bell tolled and the names of the dead were recited.
But violence was already breaking out. Protesters attempting to march on the parliament clashed with police and army soldiers, who fired rubber bullets, water cannon and tear gas to keep them away.
In one Beirut neighborhood, supporters of rival political parties fought with knives and set fire to buildings.
It was a reminder of the potential for further chaos as a country with a history of strife continues its descent into economic collapse.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent