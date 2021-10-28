World

The history of meetings between U.S. presidents and pontiffs

By Ruby Mellen | Oct 28, 2021

President Biden is set to meet with Pope Francis on Friday, in what is likely to be a warm exchange between America’s second Catholic president and the leader of the Catholic church.

Biden, devout in his faith, turned to Francis for comfort when his son Beau died and even has a photo of the pontiff displayed in the Oval Office.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

A photo of President Biden and Pope Francis is displayed among other pictures on a table in the Oval Office. The photo can be seen on the right.

Bill O'Leary/ Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/ Washington Post

The president will join a long line of American leaders who have held summits with popes. Some audiences have been tense, with disagreements on foreign policy and refusals to follow protocol. Other exchanges have been affectionate, even emotional.

Bill O'Leary/ Washington Post

President Woodrow Wilson, a Presbyterian, became the first U.S. president to visit the Vatican in 1919. It was part of a months-long tour of Europe promoting his League of Nations in the wake of World War I.

During his meeting with Pope Benedict XV, the two discussed the need for peace after bloodshed but the meeting ended awkwardly: As attendees knelt to be blessed by Benedict, Wilson, who was not a Catholic, remained standing.

Bill O'Leary/ Washington Post

President Woodrow Wilson's car crosses St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Jan. 12, 1919.

De Agostini/ Getty Images

De Agostini/ Getty Images

Forty years later, after the Great Depression and another world war, President Dwight D. Eisenhower paid a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope John XXIII.

There was strong anti-Catholic sentiment in the United States, but the tone between the two leaders was positive. During the December 1959 meeting, they discussed the importance of spreading peace around the world, especially amid the creation of “tremendous weapons of destruction which now exist.”

De Agostini/ Getty Images

Since Eisenhower, every president has met with the pope.

De Agostini/ Getty Images

President Dwight D. Eisenhower meets with Pope John XXIII at the Vatican on Dec. 6, 1959.

Paul Schutzer/AP

Paul Schutzer/AP

President John F. Kennedy was the country’s first Catholic president, a fact he downplayed while campaigning, once declaring, “I am not the Catholic candidate for president. I am the Democratic Party’s candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic.”

But his audience with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican was symbolic all the same.

Paul Schutzer/AP

This browser does not support the video element.

Getty Images

The two met on July 2, 1963, just months before Kennedy’s assassination. Kennedy was greeted in Rome by cheering crowds as his motorcade made its way to Vatican City. There, Paul praised Kennedy’s efforts to end racial discrimination in the United States. They shared a powerful handshake, but Kennedy declined to kiss the pope’s ring.

Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy and Pope Paul VI meet at the Vatican on July 2, 1963.

AP

AP

This browser does not support the video element.

Getty Images

Later in his time as pontiff, Paul became the first pope to visit the United States, meeting with President Lyndon B. Johnson in New York on Oct. 4, 1965.

During their 46-minute-long talk at the Waldorf Astoria, they discussed the pillars of Johnson’s “great society” initiatives, including civil rights, education and poverty.

Getty Images

President Lyndon B. Johnson and Pope Paul VI in New York on Oct. 4, 1965.

AP

AP

They met again two years later when Johnson surprised Paul at the Vatican around Christmastime and offered him a gift: a bronze bust of the Texan president himself.

AP

Johnson presents his gift to Pope Paul VI at the Vatican on Dec. 23, 1967.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

President Richard Nixon traveled to meet with Paul in 1969. His successor, President Gerald Ford, made the trip to the Vatican in 1975.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Pope Paul VI with President Richard Nixon in Vatican City on March 2, 1969.

Giulio Broglio/AP

Giulio Broglio/AP

President Gerald Ford and his wife, Betty, meet with Pope Paul VI at Vatican City in 1975.

Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

In 1979, Pope John Paul II made history by becoming the first pope to visit the White House, where he met with President Jimmy Carter.

Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Pope John Paul II with President Jimmy Carter at the White House on Oct. 6, 1979.

AP

AP

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and John Paul met at the Vatican. It was one of several meetings between the two leaders staunchly in agreement about the evils of Communism and the Soviet Union.

As he had in past summits, the pope that June, called for “ending the arms race” between Russia and the United States and “liberating resources” that could be used to feed the hungry.

AP

This browser does not support the video element.

Reagan Library

The meeting took place on the backdrop of the Iran-contra scandal, which the pope did not directly address. But he did say, “Whenever moral and spiritual values are rejected, or even given mere lip service and not truly integrated into daily life, then we, as individuals or groups, as communities or nations, fall short of what we were intended to be as men and women created in the image of God.”

Reagan Library

President Ronald Reagan, his wife, Nancy, and Pope John Paul II at the Vatican on June 7, 1982.

AP

AP

John Paul’s remarks during the presidency of George H.W. Bush were less abstract. Speaking at the beginning of Bush’s ground war in the Persian Gulf, the pontiff called the conflict “the seed of death.” He urged a crowd of 20,000 people in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the war to end.

AP

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

Pope John Paul II walks with President George H.W. Bush in the Vatican on Nov. 8, 1991.

Denis Paquin/AP

Denis Paquin/AP

John Paul had a similar message for Bush’s son, President George W. Bush. When the two met at the Vatican in 2004, at the start of the Iraq War, the pope urged for “a speedy return of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

Referencing the recent revelations of U.S. torture of prisoners in Abu Ghraib, the 84-year-old pontiff noted that “deplorable events have come to light which have troubled the civic and religious conscience of all.”

Denis Paquin/AP

President George W. Bush presents Pope John Paul II with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Vatican on June 4, 2004.

Charles Dharapak/AP

Charles Dharapak/AP

First lady Laura Bush shakes Pope John Paul II's hand at the Vatican on June 4, 2004.

Vincenzo Pinto/AP

Vincenzo Pinto/AP

With other presidents and pontiffs there were disagreements over abortion rights.

Vincenzo Pinto/AP

Pope John Paul II greets President Bill Clinton during a prayer service at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark on Oct. 4, 1995.

Ron Edmonds/AP

Ron Edmonds/AP

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on July 10, 2009.

AP

AP

But maybe the most tense president-pope relationship was that of President Donald Trump and Pope Francis. Even before Trump was elected, Francis had some strong words about the real estate mogul, saying in February 2016: “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.”

AP

This browser does not support the video element.

The Washington Post

The two met in May 2017 at the Vatican against a backdrop of divergent views on climate change and immigration. There, during an overall dour and awkward meeting, Francis presented Trump with a pointed gift: a signed copy of “Laudato Si” — the pontiff’s 192-page work for joint efforts from the scientific and religious communities to combat climate change.

At the time, Trump was considering pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

The Washington Post

President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis on May 24, 2017, at the Vatican.

Evan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

Unlike Trump, Biden and Francis appear to agree on the need for climate action. But their meeting may not be without tensions. Some U.S. Catholic Bishops have said Biden, though a Catholic, should not receive Communion because of his liberal stance on abortion rights. The Vatican has warned the bishops to back down, but the issue remains a divisive problem for the leader of the Catholic Church.

Evan Vucci/AP

Credits

Editing by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Video editing by Luis Velarde.