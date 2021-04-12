Scenes of crowded outdoor pubs and long shopping lines as Britain begins reopening

Europe
At the stroke of midnight, almost 100 days of coronavirus-inspired closures ended and Britons lined up in the street for a long-awaited pint outdoors, undeterred by snow and low temperatures.
With restrictions slowly easing across Britain after three national lockdowns, people in England are now allowed to eat and drink outside in groups of six and go to zoos and theme parks.
Carl Recine/Reuters
The inside of pubs, theaters and restaurants remain closed, and Britain’s mass vaccination effort continues. More than 7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Carl Recine/Reuters
The Washington Post
Eager shoppers lined up inside London’s Westfield shopping center.
In cities across the country groups rushed to their favorite stores as they opened. Others braved the cold weather to dine outside.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brits to “behave responsibly” as restrictions lift across the four nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).
The Washington Post
Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
They can even get a manicure, go to the gym or get a haircut.
Human resource consultancy company BrightHR told British media that “April 12 is the most requested day off in the last year excluding Christmas, Easter and summer holidays.”
Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Matt Dunham/AP
Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Childs/Reuters
Manchester, England
In Manchester, England, outdoor seating areas were packed as Britons sought relief from the latest lockdown.
Manchester, England
Andy Rain/EPE-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Rain/EPE-EFE/Shutterstock
Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images