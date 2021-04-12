Europe

Scenes of crowded outdoor pubs and long shopping lines as Britain begins reopening

By Jennifer Hassan | Apr 12, 2021

At the stroke of midnight, almost 100 days of coronavirus-inspired closures ended and Britons lined up in the street for a long-awaited pint outdoors, undeterred by snow and low temperatures.

With restrictions slowly easing across Britain after three national lockdowns, people in England are now allowed to eat and drink outside in groups of six and go to zoos and theme parks.

Carl Recine/Reuters

The inside of pubs, theaters and restaurants remain closed, and Britain’s mass vaccination effort continues. More than 7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Eager shoppers lined up inside London’s Westfield shopping center.

In cities across the country groups rushed to their favorite stores as they opened. Others braved the cold weather to dine outside.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brits to “behave responsibly” as restrictions lift across the four nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

Shoppers have a picnic on Oxford Street in London.

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

They can even get a manicure, go to the gym or get a haircut.

Human resource consultancy company BrightHR told British media that “April 12 is the most requested day off in the last year excluding Christmas, Easter and summer holidays.”

People look at Rothschild’s giraffes in their enclosure at Chester Zoo in northwest England.

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

People socially distance as they skip rope at Islington Boxing Club in north London.

Matt Dunham/AP

Hairdressers work on a client at Gusto hair salon in central London.

Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images

People react on the Tidal Wave ride as Thorpe Park reopens near London.

Matthew Childs/Reuters

Manchester, England

In Manchester, England, outdoor seating areas were packed as Britons sought relief from the latest lockdown.

Customers at the Fox on the Hill pub in London.

Andy Rain/EPE-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A child dances with a staff member outside Hamleys toy shop in London.

Andy Rain/EPE-EFE/Shutterstock

Customers sit outdoors as they enjoy food and drinks at the Half Moon pub in East London.

Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images

Customers enjoy a coffee outdoors in London’s Soho district.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A person looks through the window of the Practitioner pub following its reopening for outdoor service in Hertford.

Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

