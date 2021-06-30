World

China marks century of Communist Party with pageantry, propaganda and an iron grip

By Lily Kuo | Jun 30, 2021

The Chinese Communist Party marks 100 years on July 1 with a day of pageantry meant to bolster the people’s confidence in the ruling party. Amid the pandemic and deteriorating ties with Western countries, the CCP is eager to project a picture of strength — ensuring the party’s survival.

In the lead-up to the politically important anniversary, officials have been priming citizens with the message: “Always follow the party.” Across the country, more than 2,000 towns and villages broadcast recordings of the party’s history, played three times a day. Theaters screen patriotic films at least twice a week, while film studios churn out television series and documentaries depicting the CCP’s contributions to society.

Chinese characters reading “Always follow the party” illuminate buildings in Beijing on June 26.

The centennial is a sensitive occasion that officials will not risk jeopardizing. In April, officials launched a hotline for residents to report incidents of “historical nihilism” such as “distorting the history of the party or attacking its leadership.”

Bloggers on online forums and social media platforms were warned not to post news or commentary related to current affairs, politics or foreign policy without getting credentials to do so.

China’s public security bureau in June launched a five-month campaign in June to seize illegal guns and explosives.

The anniversary is expected to revolve around Xi Jinping, the party’s strongest leader since Mao Zedong.

Instead of a military parade, the day’s events will include a ceremony honoring party cadres and martyrs, and a speech by Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appears during a mass gala marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

