China marks century of Communist Party with pageantry, propaganda and an iron grip

The centennial is a sensitive occasion that officials will not risk jeopardizing. In April, officials launched a hotline for residents to report incidents of “historical nihilism” such as “distorting the history of the party or attacking its leadership.”

Bloggers on online forums and social media platforms were warned not to post news or commentary related to current affairs, politics or foreign policy without getting credentials to do so.

China’s public security bureau in June launched a five-month campaign in June to seize illegal guns and explosives.