Scientists say the impact of climate change is no longer an abstraction

Floods, flames and heat: Images of this year’s extreme weather offer a stark backdrop for COP26 climate summit

Intense rainfall, raging wildfires and deadly heat waves. The effects of climate change are no longer an abstraction. They are happening now, and with greater frequency.

At least 85 percent of the world’s population has felt its effects, according to research published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The devastations from the past 10 months alone have stunned climate experts.

“This was a really extreme year,” said Radley Horton, a research professor focused on climate extremes at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. “Right now we’re seeing the climate extremes changing so fast that that alone is demonstrating that going past 1.5 Celsius will be something we won’t adapt to.”

Despite the 2015 Paris climate conference promise to limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, country commitments have not come close to that goal. The United Nations says the world is on pace to experience an average temperature rise of 2.7 Celsius by the end of the century.

As leaders descend on Glasgow, Scotland, for this year’s climate conference, most of the world is already feeling the repercussions of their inaction.

From China to Germany, California to Siberia, the extreme weather events of 2021 have broken records and destroyed lives.

Precipitation

“It’s way beyond what our aging infrastructure was designed for.” Radley Horton, research professor at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight Clockwise from top left: A person makes their way in the Bronx in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. (Getty Images ) Rescuers go on a search operation in Gongyi, a city that suffered severe flooding near Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province on July 22, 2021. (AFP/Getty Images ) Houses in the village of Altenahr, Germany, were damaged in the floods in July 17, 2021. End of carousel

Parts of the world were inundated with deadly, record-breaking precipitation. Infrastructure buckled under torrential downpours. Hundreds of people died in the ensuing floods.

In July, Germany’s heaviest rainfall in a century left over 150 people dead.

“We have never experienced something like this,” said Franz-Josef Molé, head of the German Weather Service’s Forecast and Advisory Center. “It’s beyond comprehension.”

Scientists linked the heavy rainfall to climate change, since a warmer atmosphere retains more water.

“The air is now hotter, and it can hold more moisture, as such it will give you more rain in intense storms than before,” said Xuebin Zhang, a senior research scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

China and New York City also saw extreme rainfall. In July, a deadly downpour fell on the city of Zhengzhou, the heaviest rains ever recorded in the country with nearly 8 inches of rain falling in one hour. More than 300 people died in the floods and landslides. Rain cascaded down on the city, turning metro stations into to swamps and highways into rivers.

In New York City, Central Park experienced record rainfall on Sept. 1, with 3.15 inches coming down in just one hour. The deluge filled up basements and tunnels within minutes. More than 40 people were killed.

In October, more than 29 inches of rain fell in northwestern Italy in just 12 hours setting a record for all of Europe.

The extreme flooding proved the effects of climate change were taking hold “faster than our climate models predicted,” with effects “way beyond what any of our aging infrastructure was designed for,” Horton said.

Heat

“Human bodies are really resilient. But there are thresholds for what we can withstand.” Kristie Ebi, epidemiologist at the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight From left: Salem Fire Department paramedics respond to a heat exposure call at a cooling center during a heat wave in Salem, Ore. (Associated Press) A thermometer reading 116 degrees Fahrenheit during a heat wave in Portland, Ore., on June 28, 2021. A rare and powerful heat wave shattered records across the Northwest. (Bloomberg) Volunteers Nick McCullar, left, and Larry Jacobson load water bottles for street outreach at the Joint Office of Homeless Services in Portland, Ore., on June 27, 2021. (Alisha Jucevic for the Washington Post) End of carousel

Other places saw unexpected heat waves that left many dead and showed that even regions accustomed to cooler weather are not immune from the effects of a warming world.

Brutal temperature spikes swept through the Pacific Northwest this summer, killing hundreds of people in the United States and Canada. Streetcar cables in Portland melted. Pavements in Washington cracked from the pressure.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” David Markel, an emergency physician at the Seattle hospital told The Washington Post as he treated a barrage of patients for heat illness.

The waves pushed many into cooling centers for shelter and emergency rooms for care. They also drew lines between the privileged and the vulnerable: Access to air conditioning and proper health care were, for some, the difference between life and death.

While heat is not officially deemed a disaster like fire or flooding, it can be even more deadly. Sixty-four percent of Americans lived in places that saw multiday heat waves this summer, according to a Post analysis.

Left: Residents at a cooling center during a heat wave in Portland, Ore., in the United States on June 28, 2021, two days after the city posted its hottest day in history. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg) Tracy Wallace, 42, puts ice cold cloths on her forehead and chest to stay cool at the Sunrise Center cooling center in Portland, Ore., on June 27, 2021. Wallace said a volunteer found her struggling from the heat in her tent and brought her to the shelter. (Alisha Jucevic/for The Washington Post)

July was the earth’s hottest month on record for the planet. The United States and Europe recorded their hottest summers ever in 2021.

The temperature swelled to nearly 120 degrees in Sicily which, if confirmed, would be the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

Fires

“It’s a global year of fire.” Merritt Turetsky, professor of ecology at University of Colorado Boulder

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug. 8, 2021. (Bloomberg) Volunteers pause while working at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk in Russia on Aug. 7, 2021. (Associated Press) A fire whirl kicks up as the Dixie Fire burns through the area on Aug. 16, 2021, near Janesville, Calif. (Getty Images) End of carousel

Heat waves left landscapes dry and brittle, paving the way for an apocalyptic fire season in the northern hemisphere as well.

“We knew this was coming,” said Merritt Turetsky, professor of ecology at University of Colorado Boulder. “Fire was going to follow those heat waves.”

Wildfires in North America, Siberia and the Mediterranean contributed to record-high carbon emissions in the months of July and August, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s atmospheric monitoring service.

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest in California history, destroying almost 1 million acres of land. More than three months later that fire is still burning.

In September, evacuations were ordered in Old Station, as strong winds in the area created a “fire whirl,” a tornado-like phenomenon that can fling flaming embers miles ahead of its wake.

In northeast Siberia, a blaze larger than all of the world’s active fires combined tore through the land in August. The cloud of smoke it created traveled over the north pole. It consumed more than 40 million acres of land, according to Greenpeace Russia, and resulted in the worst fire season ever recorded in the country.

Wildfires also broke out in densely populated tourist destinations along the Mediterranean Sea, prompting evacuations of thousands of people. Blazes raged in Greece, Italy and Turkey, after prolonged heat waves in southeast Europe.

The year of extreme weather presented a devastating new reality as leaders meet in Glasgow.

“The climate system is going to keep shocking us,” Turetsky said. It’s going to happen again.”