The urgency of awe: 10 striking photos of nature as the world faces climate crises

Kangaroos standing in a scorched forest, pigs and cows carted off to slaughter, penguins and polar bears watching their homes melt away.
As countries negotiate in Glasgow, Scotland, on how to stave off climate disaster, photographers around the world are showcasing the effects of human-made climate change.
The Earth Project, a climate action advocacy organization, announced Saturday the winners and runners-up of a contest in which photographers were asked to submit images representing the toll that human behavior is having on the rest of the world’s living creatures. Their goal: to bring attention to the climate emergency.
The industrial farming of animals like cows and pigs is a large contributor to climate change, and the United Nations has said plant-based diets, especially in rich countries, would help mitigate its effects. The practice, long decried by animal welfare activists, takes a toll on livestock, which are transported long distances in squalid conditions before being slaughtered for food.
In South Africa, where poachers are killing off the rhinoceros population, protectors carry out “dehorning” — a traumatic procedure, but one that could protect the mammals from being killed. The horns, like fingernails, eventually grow back.
Extreme weather and an increase in fires linked to man-made climate change have also taken a toll on the wildlife population. The World Wildlife Fund said the fire season in Australia between June 2019 and February 2020 killed or displaced nearly 3 billion animals, including koalas, wallabies and kangaroos.
Other photographers chose to focus on the Arctic, where record-high temperatures are causing ice sheets to melt, destroying habitats and raising sea levels around the world.
Photos also showcased the natural yet surreal beauty of a planet at risk.
Photographer Edwin Giesbers photographed two penguins years ago while onboard a research ship in Antarctica, sailing into what he described as a “fairy-tale world.”
“It is precisely this photo — with the penguins small in the frame — that clearly conveys my feelings about Antarctica: an infinitely large and magical world where you as a human being feel small and insignificant. Nowadays, global warming is, unfortunately, a big threat to the penguin colonies,” he said.
Nick Garbutt captured a humpback whale in the coastal regions of British Columbia, where they migrate to feed on vast schools of herring.
“Everywhere there is intricate interconnectivity and all driven by seasonal cycles threatened by climate change,” he said.
Doug Gimesy photographed blue penguins living on a bay some four miles from the heart of Melbourne.
On his website Gimesy wrote, “This is one of only a handful of penguin colonies that have established themselves next to a major city and the only penguin colony in the world that lives, feeds and forages in a bay,” making them especially vulnerable to human activity.
Tony Wu captured a humpback whale caring for her calf that had just been attacked, presumably by a group of marine mammals.
He saw the pair nine times over the course of 33 days, he said, documenting “the calf’s recovery and growth, as well as his mother’s change in mood and interactions with other whales."
When this photo was taken, Wu said, the calf’s “wounds were healing well. He was energetic, active, and so accustomed to seeing me that he often swam over to say hello. His mother had grown comfortable with my presence as well.”
“Humans and humpback whales are different in many ways,” Wu added. “This calf and his mother demonstrated many of the things we have in common — fear, love, hope, resilience, trust and perhaps even friendship.”
