A Moscow clown had no place to perform. So he made his own whimsical world.

Europe
Step into the world created by my friend, Andrey Soldatkin, a 25-year-old clown, performance artist and puppeteer. The pandemic and restrictions end at the door.
Here, in a central Moscow apartment where my late grandmother first lived in the 1950s, there are no canceled shows or dark stages. Andrey and his fellow performers have built their own fantastical bubble: absurd, crazy and enchanting.
It is their way of honoring a fringe, but resonant, aspect of Russian life now put on hold. The underground theater and art scenes were very active, especially in smaller cities, before the coronavirus. They now are kept alive in basements, living rooms and rooftops.
The Russian soul is at work. Whenever the state imposes more limits on people’s lives, Russians usually will find a way around the controls rather than actively confronting power. Creativity is the offspring of repression.
As a documentary photographer, I am a realist. My work is shaped by the lives and issues of others. Andrey molds his own reality.
When the lockdowns began, I decided to train my lens on Andrey and the magic he creates around himself. Often, I would simply photograph him as a pure observer. Other times, we would create our own surreal world.
We discovered a new place for us beyond our four walls: the roof of our apartment building. Behind a once-closed door on the 13th floor is a staircase to the roof. We watched Internet videos to learn how to pick locks.
It’s a small act of defiance. So is Andrey’s refusal to surrender to tedium. Such things give us hope. We need them now more than ever.