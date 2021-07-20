World

Amid fears of delta variant, Eid al-Adha celebrations begin

By Ruby Mellen, Jason Aldag and Olivier Laurent | Jul 20, 2021

Muslims around the world marked the beginning of Eid al-Adha, a major holiday that typically involves communal prayers, large gatherings and traveling to see relatives.

But with the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, celebrations are looking a lot different this year, depending on where they’re being held.

To allow for shopping, preparations and gatherings for the celebration of Eid, Bangladesh on Thursday lifted the strict pandemic lockdown that had been in place since July 1. The pause in restrictions is to last eight days . Health experts warned that the move could be disastrous, given that just over 4 million people of the country’s 160 million have been vaccinated.

July 20

With coronavirus restrictions temporarily lifted, a ferry is crowded ahead of Eid al-Adha in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

July 20

Bangladesh enters the festival while experiencing its worst month of the coronavirus pandemic. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

July 20

Ferry passengers in Dhaka.

July 20

Ferry travel in Dhaka.

In Jerusalem, an estimated 100,000 worshipers gathered at al-Aqsa Mosque.

July 20

Withe golden Dome of the Rock as a backdrop, Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers on the compound of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

July 20

A clown entertains families on the first day of Eid al-Adha near the Dome of the Rock.

July 20

A celebratory atmosphere near the Dome of Rock on the esplanade in Jerusalem’s Old City where al-Aqsa Mosque also stands.

In other parts of the world, celebrations were more muted.

The hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam’s most sacred places, in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina, usually draws more than 2 million people annually, but a mere trickle of 60,000 worshipers were allowed this year, all of them fully vaccinated residents of Saudi Arabia.

July 19

Pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat outside the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj.

July 19

Hajj pilgrims atop the hill near Mecca known as the Mountain of Mercy. Inscriptions on the rocks were left by pilgrims in earlier years.

July 19

Pilgrims in the tent city of Arafat.

July 20

A view of the sacred black cube, called the Kaaba, at the heart of Masjid al-Haram, the Great Mosque of Mecca.

Indonesia, which has become the world’s newest pandemic center, has imposed strict restrictions on its population as cases climb and graveyards continue to expand. The government banned large gatherings and cracked down on travel inside the country. Worshipers in the nation with the world’s largest Muslim population were told to stay at home for prayers, but many still congregated outdoors wearing masks.

July 20

Prayers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

July 20

A scene of prayers in Yogyakarta.

July 20

Prayers in Yogyakarta.

July 20

Meat is arranged for distribution to the poor in the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh as part of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on which Muslims honor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice one of his sons at God’s command.

