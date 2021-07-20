Amid fears of delta variant, Eid al-Adha celebrations begin

World
Muslims around the world marked the beginning of Eid al-Adha, a major holiday that typically involves communal prayers, large gatherings and traveling to see relatives.
But with the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, celebrations are looking a lot different this year, depending on where they’re being held.
To allow for shopping, preparations and gatherings for the celebration of Eid, Bangladesh on Thursday lifted the strict pandemic lockdown that had been in place since July 1. The pause in restrictions is to last eight days . Health experts warned that the move could be disastrous, given that just over 4 million people of the country’s 160 million have been vaccinated.
In Jerusalem, an estimated 100,000 worshipers gathered at al-Aqsa Mosque.
In other parts of the world, celebrations were more muted.
The hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam’s most sacred places, in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina, usually draws more than 2 million people annually, but a mere trickle of 60,000 worshipers were allowed this year, all of them fully vaccinated residents of Saudi Arabia.
Indonesia, which has become the world’s newest pandemic center, has imposed strict restrictions on its population as cases climb and graveyards continue to expand. The government banned large gatherings and cracked down on travel inside the country. Worshipers in the nation with the world’s largest Muslim population were told to stay at home for prayers, but many still congregated outdoors wearing masks.
Project editing by Reem Akkad