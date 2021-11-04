World

Diwali 2021 in photos: Millions celebrate the ‘festival of lights’

By Annabelle Timsit and Maite Fernández Simon | Nov 4, 2021

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, is one of the most important holidays celebrated by followers of Hinduism, Sikhism and Jainism. The main day of celebrations this year falls on Nov. 4.

The name comes from the word ‘deepavali,’ which means ‘row of lighted lamps’ in Sanskrit, and it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Nov. 2

Members of the National Cadet Corps arrange earthen lamps on the banks of Sarayu River in the city of Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Nov. 3

Boys in Ayodhya perform during Deepotsav, a celebration preceding Diwali.

This year, Indians are celebrating this festival of light under two dark clouds.

Diwali is typically marked by dazzling displays of fireworks, but the greenhouse gases emitted from the pyrotechnics are expected to cause “severe” air pollution in major cities this week, as they did last year.

A ban on the sale and use of fireworks is in place in New Delhi, India’s capital — but they remain popular among some festivalgoers.

Nov. 4

Marigold garlands are for Diwali sold from the back of a truck at a wholesale flower market in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Nov. 4

Umbrellas arranged as decorations for Diwali in Kolkata, eastern India.

The large parties and intimate indoor gatherings that normally would mark Diwali celebrations could lead to coronavirus outbreaks, public health experts have warned. India has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. The latest data from the government shows that more than 450,000 people have died of covid-19 — a number that experts say is likely to understate the real toll.

Nov. 3

More than 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes as the city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali.

In other countries, Diwali also was welcomed as an opportunity to celebrate after months of lockdowns and pandemic hardship.

“After two years, we’ve been waiting for this,” a Hindu devotee said to the news channel WION in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as many shops reopened in the city’s “Little India” after pandemic closures.

Nov. 4

Hindu devotees climb the colored stairs to pray at the Batu Caves temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur.

Nov. 4

A devotee holds an oil lamp during Diwali at a Hindu temple in the city of Shah Alam near Kuala Lumpur.

Nov. 4

An artist decorates a woman’s hand with henna for Diwali in Taipei, Taiwan.

