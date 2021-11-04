Diwali 2021 in photos: Millions celebrate the ‘festival of lights’

World
Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, is one of the most important holidays celebrated by followers of Hinduism, Sikhism and Jainism. The main day of celebrations this year falls on Nov. 4.
The name comes from the word ‘deepavali,’ which means ‘row of lighted lamps’ in Sanskrit, and it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
This year, Indians are celebrating this festival of light under two dark clouds.
Diwali is typically marked by dazzling displays of fireworks, but the greenhouse gases emitted from the pyrotechnics are expected to cause “severe” air pollution in major cities this week, as they did last year.
A ban on the sale and use of fireworks is in place in New Delhi, India’s capital — but they remain popular among some festivalgoers.
The large parties and intimate indoor gatherings that normally would mark Diwali celebrations could lead to coronavirus outbreaks, public health experts have warned. India has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. The latest data from the government shows that more than 450,000 people have died of covid-19 — a number that experts say is likely to understate the real toll.
In other countries, Diwali also was welcomed as an opportunity to celebrate after months of lockdowns and pandemic hardship.
“After two years, we’ve been waiting for this,” a Hindu devotee said to the news channel WION in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as many shops reopened in the city’s “Little India” after pandemic closures.
