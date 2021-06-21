Ethiopians vote in new era of division under Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia voted on Monday in an election expected to cement the mandate of one of Africa’s youngest leaders.

Once seen as a unifier and peacemaker, Abiy Ahmed, 44, has presided instead over a new era of division. A civil war in the northern region of Tigray and intensifying ethnic violence across the country have been fueled by uncompromising rhetoric and a flood of hate speech and misinformation.

Around a fifth of polling stations are closed due to violence and misprinted ballots, and top opposition leaders are either in jail or have boycotted the vote. On top of it all — it’s the middle of Ethiopia’s torrential rainy season.