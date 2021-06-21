World

Ethiopians vote in new era of division under Abiy Ahmed

By Max Bearak | June 21, 2021

Ethiopia voted on Monday in an election expected to cement the mandate of one of Africa’s youngest leaders.

Once seen as a unifier and peacemaker, Abiy Ahmed, 44, has presided instead over a new era of division. A civil war in the northern region of Tigray and intensifying ethnic violence across the country have been fueled by uncompromising rhetoric and a flood of hate speech and misinformation.

Around a fifth of polling stations are closed due to violence and misprinted ballots, and top opposition leaders are either in jail or have boycotted the vote. On top of it all — it’s the middle of Ethiopia’s torrential rainy season.

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

Ethiopians line up to cast their votes at a polling center in Entoto Park on the outskirts of Addis Ababa on Monday.

A polling center near Entoto Park.

A mother casts her vote in Entoto Park.

Monk Tekeste Birhan, 85, walks home after casting his vote in Entoto Park.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at a polling station in Beshasha to cast his ballot on Monday.

Abiy hugs a supporter before casting his vote.

Abiy casts his vote.

Ethiopians wait to vote at a polling center in Addis Ababa.

A man compiles his ballot at a polling station in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian voters queue outside a polling station in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde greets people as she arrives to vote at a polling station in Addis Ababa.

Sahle-Work embraces a young boy as she arrives to vote.

Berhanu Nega, leader of the party Ethiopia Citizens for Social Justice, arrives to cast his ballot in Addis Ababa.

Voters queue outside a polling station in the historical Merkato district of Addis Ababa.

Some areas where voting wasn’t possible on Monday will vote in September, according to the country’s election commission. Tigray and other unstable zones will not vote at all.

A young boy sits with his mother as Ethiopians wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in Entoto Park.

