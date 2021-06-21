Ethiopians vote in new era of division under Abiy Ahmed

World
Ethiopia voted on Monday in an election expected to cement the mandate of one of Africa’s youngest leaders.
Once seen as a unifier and peacemaker, Abiy Ahmed, 44, has presided instead over a new era of division. A civil war in the northern region of Tigray and intensifying ethnic violence across the country have been fueled by uncompromising rhetoric and a flood of hate speech and misinformation.
Around a fifth of polling stations are closed due to violence and misprinted ballots, and top opposition leaders are either in jail or have boycotted the vote. On top of it all — it’s the middle of Ethiopia’s torrential rainy season.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Ben Curtis/AP
Ben Curtis/AP
Ben Curtis/AP
Ben Curtis/AP
Ethiopia Prime Minister Office/AFP/Getty Images
Ethiopia Prime Minister Office/AFP/Getty Images
Aron Simeneh/Ethiopia Prime Minister Office/Getty Images
Aron Simeneh/Ethiopia Prime Minister Office
Ben Curtis/AP
Ben Curtis/AP
Ben Curtis/AP
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Some areas where voting wasn’t possible on Monday will vote in September, according to the country’s election commission. Tigray and other unstable zones will not vote at all.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Ben Curtis/AP