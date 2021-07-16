World

Europe floods: Before and after images reveal the extent of the destruction

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 16, 2021

Mudslides. Collapsed bridges. Destroyed homes. Before and after images from the skies reveal the extent of the damage left behind by severe flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. More than 100 people been killed and the death toll is expected to climb.

German officials said several people were missing after a landslide in Erftstadt-Blessem near Cologne. They said houses were swept away or collapsed and that the rescue operation was challenging.

An aerial view of Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany.

The same view on July 16.

In Roermond, Netherlands, an aerial photo taken on July 16 shows a campsite submerged by the floods.

Roermond, Netherlands.

The same view on July 16.

The deluge on Thursday caused rivers to swell and bridges to collapse, as shown in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

An aerial view of the bridge in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

The same view, on July 16.

“Whole places are scarred by the disaster,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a news conference after the worst flooding in decades to hit the region. “Many people have lost what they have built all their lives.” Aerial video shot on July 15 shows the extent of the devastation in Schuld, Germany.

In the Netherlands, a dike collapsed near the city of Maastricht, flooding large areas of farmland and threatening nearby towns.

