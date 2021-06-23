Europe

Soccer officials barred a German stadium from displaying rainbow-colored lights. Watch what happened next.

By Loveday Morris | June 23, 2021

BERLIN — Germany turned rainbow colored for its soccer match against Hungary on Wednesday night. European soccer bosses had ruled that Munich Allianz Arena could not be lit in rainbow colors for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 group-stage match between Germany and Hungary.

The stadium had wanted to display the lights to protest a new Hungarian law seen as discriminatory to the LBGTQ community.

The Olympiastadion stadium in Berlin stands illuminated in rainbow colors. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Germany's supporter reacts as people sit as they watch the match between Germany and Hungary broadcasted near the Rheinenergie Stadium illuminated with rainbow colors in Cologne.

Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images

Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images

The RheinEnergieStadion is illuminated in rainbow colors during the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)

An overview picture shows the Deutsche Bank Park stadium in Frankfurt is illuminated with rainbow colors. (Thomas Lohnes/AFP/Getty Images)

So, the rest of the country found ways to make up for it.

Stadiums in cities from Cologne to Frankfurt and Berlin lit up in solidarity during the match instead. LGBTQ groups handed out rainbow flags to fans entering the stadium in Munich.

Fans hoist rainbow flags outside the Allianz Arena before the match. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

A dog wears a rainbow-colored collar as fans arrive before the match. (Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Flags were hung outside Munich’s town hall. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it supports wearing the colors of the rainbow, but had declined the request to bathe the arena in rainbow lights during the match because of its “political context.”

Rainbow colored flags hang on the facade of the Munich city hall. (Kerstin Joensson/AFP/Getty Images)

Bavaria State Premier Markus Soeder wears a rainbow mask. (Matthias Hangst/AFP/Getty Images)

A person wrapped in a rainbow flag sits next to pictures of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in front of the stadium. (Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

As the Hungarian national anthem played ahead of kickoff, a person with a rainbow flag ran onto the field before being bundled off by stewards.

Amid the furor, Hungary’s hard line Prime Minister Viktor Orban canceled a trip to Munich for the game, according to German news agency DPA.

The match ended 2-2, with a late equalizer securing Germany a place in the next round. Hungary was knocked out.

Germany fans with rainbow flags in the stands. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

A person waving the rainbow flag runs on the pitch as the Hungarian national anthem plays. (Matthias Hangst/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany’s Manuel Neuer wears a rainbow armband. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Two people hug as they look at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium, illuminated with rainbow colors, in Frankfurt. (Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images)