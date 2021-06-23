Soccer officials barred a German stadium from displaying rainbow-colored lights. Watch what happened next.

Europe
BERLIN — Germany turned rainbow colored for its soccer match against Hungary on Wednesday night. European soccer bosses had ruled that Munich Allianz Arena could not be lit in rainbow colors for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 group-stage match between Germany and Hungary.
The stadium had wanted to display the lights to protest a new Hungarian law seen as discriminatory to the LBGTQ community.
Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images
So, the rest of the country found ways to make up for it.
Stadiums in cities from Cologne to Frankfurt and Berlin lit up in solidarity during the match instead. LGBTQ groups handed out rainbow flags to fans entering the stadium in Munich.
Flags were hung outside Munich’s town hall. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it supports wearing the colors of the rainbow, but had declined the request to bathe the arena in rainbow lights during the match because of its “political context.”
As the Hungarian national anthem played ahead of kickoff, a person with a rainbow flag ran onto the field before being bundled off by stewards.
Amid the furor, Hungary’s hard line Prime Minister Viktor Orban canceled a trip to Munich for the game, according to German news agency DPA.
The match ended 2-2, with a late equalizer securing Germany a place in the next round. Hungary was knocked out.