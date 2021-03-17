Americas

They were killed trying to reach the U.S. border. They were returned to a Guatemalan village consumed by grief.

By Kevin Sieff and Nicoló Filippo Rosso | Mar 17, 2021

Their bodies were returned from the border wrapped in Guatemalan flags. First in planes, then in pickup trucks, and finally on the shoulders of their fathers and brothers and cousins.

It was the inverse of the journey they made in January, when they left their tiny mountain village for the Texas border, each with their own idea of what the United States would hold for them. What jobs they would find; where the money would go.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Mourners carry a coffin in Comitancillo’s Tuilelén cemetery on Sunday during the funeral of Rivaldo Jiménez Ramírez, Santa Cristina García and Iván Gudiel Pablo.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Family members of Edgar López sit with his coffin in the back of a pickup truck traveling through the Chicajalaj village of Comitancillo on Saturday.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Dogs fight in front of the García family home last week in Caserio Peñaflor, Aldea Tuilelén, Comitancillo.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Evelin López carries a picture of her father, Edgar, during his burial Saturday.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Edgar López, 49, was on his way to Carthage, Miss., to reunite with his wife and children, whom he’d left behind when he was deported in 2019.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Children stand outside the home of Marvin Tomás in the Caserio Las Flores last week, waiting for his body to be returned.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Marvin Tomás, 29, was the best soccer player in Comitancillo. Our Messi, his friends called him. An untreated hernia left his mother unable to walk. He migrated to pay for her medical treatment.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Mourners stand during the funeral of Jiménez Ramírez, García and Gudiel Pablo.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Santa Cristina García, 20, migrated to pay for her younger sister’s cleft palate surgery. She was headed to Florida. Her hourly wage there — at a restaurant, on a farm, whatever she could find — would be more than what she earned in a day in Guatemala.

There were sixteen of them in all, allegedly killed by Mexican police in Tamaulipas state about 25 miles south of the Texas border. Their bodies were found scorched beyond recognition. Twelve police officers have been charged with homicide.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Maria Maricela Tomas Aguillon, 21, a cousin of García, sits in church during her funeral.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Mourners process toward the cemetery after the funeral.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

In Comitancillo, their funerals over the past week were an explosion of grief. Relatives and friends marched through coffee farms and along dirt roads to crowded cemeteries. They carried heaps of flowers. They carried trumpets and saxophones to play mariachi by the graves. They carried pictures of the dead in which many looked like children.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

The people of Comitancillo wait last week for the caravan carrying the bodies of the migrants killed in Tamaulipas state, Mexico.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

A marching band plays in the cemetery.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Mourners stand in the cemetery. Some take pictures.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Relatives mourn loved ones as their coffins arrive in Comitancillo last week.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

The president of Guatemala has promised an investigation into the massacre. He declared three days of national mourning.

The funerals come just as the number of Guatemalans arriving at the U.S. border is surging. Many of them are boys and girls from villages near where the dead were buried, where almost any home solid enough to keep out the rain was purchased with a migrant’s salary.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Villagers walk to the cemetery.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Family members of García, at home in Caserio Peñaflor, watch television coverage of the arrival of the migrants’ bodies last week .

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

In the Guatemalan highlands, where one is born into the choice between abject poverty and migration, it was a glimpse into the thin line between the lucky and the dead. The mourning was for the dead, but it was also for the choice.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Children stand in front of García's home last week during preparations for her funeral.

Nicoló Filippo Rosso

Nicoló Filippo Rosso