They were killed trying to reach the U.S. border. They were returned to a Guatemalan village consumed by grief.

Americas
Their bodies were returned from the border wrapped in Guatemalan flags. First in planes, then in pickup trucks, and finally on the shoulders of their fathers and brothers and cousins.
It was the inverse of the journey they made in January, when they left their tiny mountain village for the Texas border, each with their own idea of what the United States would hold for them. What jobs they would find; where the money would go.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Edgar López, 49, was on his way to Carthage, Miss., to reunite with his wife and children, whom he’d left behind when he was deported in 2019.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Marvin Tomás, 29, was the best soccer player in Comitancillo. Our Messi, his friends called him. An untreated hernia left his mother unable to walk. He migrated to pay for her medical treatment.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Santa Cristina García, 20, migrated to pay for her younger sister’s cleft palate surgery. She was headed to Florida. Her hourly wage there — at a restaurant, on a farm, whatever she could find — would be more than what she earned in a day in Guatemala.
There were sixteen of them in all, allegedly killed by Mexican police in Tamaulipas state about 25 miles south of the Texas border. Their bodies were found scorched beyond recognition. Twelve police officers have been charged with homicide.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
In Comitancillo, their funerals over the past week were an explosion of grief. Relatives and friends marched through coffee farms and along dirt roads to crowded cemeteries. They carried heaps of flowers. They carried trumpets and saxophones to play mariachi by the graves. They carried pictures of the dead in which many looked like children.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
The president of Guatemala has promised an investigation into the massacre. He declared three days of national mourning.
The funerals come just as the number of Guatemalans arriving at the U.S. border is surging. Many of them are boys and girls from villages near where the dead were buried, where almost any home solid enough to keep out the rain was purchased with a migrant’s salary.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
In the Guatemalan highlands, where one is born into the choice between abject poverty and migration, it was a glimpse into the thin line between the lucky and the dead. The mourning was for the dead, but it was also for the choice.
Nicoló Filippo Rosso
Nicoló Filippo Rosso