Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in July by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Then, on Aug. 14, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the country’s southwestern peninsula, between the Caribbean Sea and the Canal de La Gonâve. More than 2,200 people lost their lives, and more than 340 people remain missing. Haitians are still counting their dead.