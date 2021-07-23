World

Haiti buries its slain president

By Ruby Mellen | Jul 23, 2021

Funeral proceedings for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse kicked off Friday, as family members, foreign dignitaries and officials gathered to honor the former leader, whose assassination on July 7 in his private residence outside of Port-au-Prince, the capital, left an already beleaguered country in turmoil.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

The ceremonies are centered in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien, close to where Moïse was born.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Workers Friday morning wrapped up finishing touches for the ceremony, including white florals and Haitian flags, as uniformed men carried the coffin to a podium surrounded by white chairs.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Police carry the coffin of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at the start of the funeral at his family home in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, on Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

A man arranges flowers next to the coffin with the body of Moïse during the start of his funeral ceremony.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A soldier carries a Haitian national flag before it is placed on Moïse's coffin.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mere hours before, a less stately scene unfolded in the area. Protests Wednesday and Thursday roiled the country’s north, with many people fatigued by the corruption and poverty that have stricken the country demanding answers regarding Moïse’s death.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A police officer abandons his vehicle during a demonstration that turned violent in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, on Thursday, July 22.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Demonstrations turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades.

Associated Press

Associated Press

People walk along a street filled with smoke from burning tires during a protest in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, on July 22.

Reuters

Reuters

Authorities say Moïse was killed by Colombian mercenaries, and more than 20 people have been detained in connection with the plot. But answers remain murky as to who exactly orchestrated the attack on the polarizing president, and why.

Reuters

Known as the “banana man” for his history as a banana exporter, Moïse went into politics in 2015, becoming the leading presidential candidate for the center-right Haitian Tèt Kale Party. He took office in 2017, and has since come under fire within Haiti and the international community for postponing elections.

Reuters

In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015 photo, presidential candidate Moïse, arrives for a campaign meeting in Carrefour, Haiti.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Moïse hugs his wife Martine after being sworn in Port-au-Prince, on Feb. 7, 2017.

Associated Press

Associated Press

In this Feb. 7, 2017 photo, the newly sworn-in Moïse walks with Police Chief Michel-Ange Gedeon past National Police at the National Palace after his inauguration ceremony in Port-au-Prince.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Moïse’s wife Martine made a return to Haiti after being treated in Miami for injuries sustained during the attack on her husband. She thanked Haitians for their support in a letter posted on social media.

“Your moral support gives the presidential family the courage to go through this great pain,” the first lady wrote.

Associated Press

Haiti's first lady Martine Moïse, wearing a bullet proof vest and her right arm in a sling, arrives at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince on Saturday, July 17.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Family members and friends offer condolences to first lady Martine Moïse and her children during a funeral vigil for President Moïse in Cap-Haïtien on July 22.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Martine Moise is escorted out after a ceremony in remembrance of her husband in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, on July 22, 2021.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More from the Post

Tensions simmer in northern Haiti amid funeral for assassinated president

U.S. military once trained Colombians implicated in Haiti assassination plot, Pentagon says

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Benjamin Soloway, Reem Akkad and Chloe Coleman.