Haiti buries its slain president

World
Funeral proceedings for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse kicked off Friday, as family members, foreign dignitaries and officials gathered to honor the former leader, whose assassination on July 7 in his private residence outside of Port-au-Prince, the capital, left an already beleaguered country in turmoil.
The ceremonies are centered in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien, close to where Moïse was born.
Workers Friday morning wrapped up finishing touches for the ceremony, including white florals and Haitian flags, as uniformed men carried the coffin to a podium surrounded by white chairs.
Mere hours before, a less stately scene unfolded in the area. Protests Wednesday and Thursday roiled the country’s north, with many people fatigued by the corruption and poverty that have stricken the country demanding answers regarding Moïse’s death.
Authorities say Moïse was killed by Colombian mercenaries, and more than 20 people have been detained in connection with the plot. But answers remain murky as to who exactly orchestrated the attack on the polarizing president, and why.
Known as the “banana man” for his history as a banana exporter, Moïse went into politics in 2015, becoming the leading presidential candidate for the center-right Haitian Tèt Kale Party. He took office in 2017, and has since come under fire within Haiti and the international community for postponing elections.
Moïse’s wife Martine made a return to Haiti after being treated in Miami for injuries sustained during the attack on her husband. She thanked Haitians for their support in a letter posted on social media.
“Your moral support gives the presidential family the courage to go through this great pain,” the first lady wrote.
