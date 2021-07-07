A timeline of Haiti’s political turmoil in pictures

In the mid-20th century, Haiti was ruled by a multi-generational dictatorship characterized by repression and fear. François Duvalier, known as Papa Doc, came to power in 1957, ushering in a period of bloody brutality as he consolidated power and silenced dissidents. When he died in 1971, he was succeeded by his son, Jean-Claude Duvalier, or Baby Doc, who at 19 assumed the position he and his father called “president for life” and ruled with an iron first until he was forced to flee in 1986.