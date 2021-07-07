A timeline of Haiti’s political turmoil in pictures

Americas
The assassination of embattled president Jovenel Moïse plunged Haiti into political turmoil Wednesday, marking another chapter of upheaval for a country all too familiar with such violence. Since the Caribbean nation declared independence from French rule in the 19th century, it has undergone cycles of repression, constitutional crises and foreign intervention. Natural disasters, poverty and disease outbreaks have left the country reeling.
In 1915, more than a century after Haiti’s independence, the United States invaded and occupied the Creole-speaking nation, a move the U.S. government characterized as restoring peace and championing liberal values after Haitian President Jean Vilbrun Guillaume Sam was assassinated. In reality, the occupation enforced Jim Crow-era policies such as segregation on the largely Black republic. Chain gangs were used to build infrastructure. Uprisings against American rule were swiftly quashed.
The United States withdrew in 1934 but maintained economic influence in the country, as well as a legacy of intervening in the nation’s politics.
In the mid-20th century, Haiti was ruled by a multi-generational dictatorship characterized by repression and fear. François Duvalier, known as Papa Doc, came to power in 1957, ushering in a period of bloody brutality as he consolidated power and silenced dissidents. When he died in 1971, he was succeeded by his son, Jean-Claude Duvalier, or Baby Doc, who at 19 assumed the position he and his father called “president for life” and ruled with an iron first until he was forced to flee in 1986.
In 1990, reeling from the disarray, corruption and trauma of the Duvalier dictatorship, Haiti held free elections that vaulted priest and populist Jean-Bertrand Aristide to the presidency with around 67 percent of the vote. His tenure was short-lived, however. Less than one year later, Aristide was ousted by a coup and fled to Venezuela.
After nearly three years of military rule in Haiti, U.S. intervention ushered Aristide back into power in 1994.
Two years later, Haiti had what is widely seen as its first smooth transition of power: Nearly 200 years after the country declared independence, René Préval assumed office in 1996. But ensuing coup attempts and a disputed election plunged the country further into political uncertainty.
In 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 200,000 and sending buildings in Port-au-Prince, the capital, toppling to the ground. International relief efforts poured in, with promises to help the country recover from the devastation. But many Haitians say these initiatives fell short and did little to change their lives. Instead, Haiti experienced a major cholera outbreak that raged for nine years and killed nearly 10,000 people.
The most recent turmoil stemmed from disagreement over Moïse’s time in office. The president’s five-year term was slated to begin in 2016, but a dispute over the election results delayed the start of his term by a year. Moïse claimed this entitled him to more time in office. The dispute led to protests and violence in the country. In 2020, he dissolved the parliament, sparking fears of a power grab.
Moïse’s assassination Wednesday comes amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has not received any vaccine doses. At least 278 Haitians have been killed this year in attacks that have led some citizens to flee the capital, traveling by boat and plane to avoid dangerous, gang-controlled roads.
