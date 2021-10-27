Stressed out and sleep deprived, Hong Kong residents can now hop on a bus to nap

Chow was onto something: In a 2020 poll by the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Center for Communication and Public Opinion Survey, almost 7 out of 10 respondents reported experiencing insomnia, and of those, 60 percent couldn’t sleep because of the pandemic and social unrest in recent years. Some 40 percent said work or school stress affected their sleep quality. In this hectic city, most people live in tiny spaces in high-rise towers; construction noise is ubiquitous and often goes from dawn to dusk.