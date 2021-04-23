Oscars song contest: The story of Husavik

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Actor Hannes Oli Agustsson appears in the Eurovision movie and Husavik's Oscars campaign videos. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

Kids play at the harbor in Husavik, Iceland, the setting for Netflix's “Eurovision Song Contest” movie. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

April 23, 2021

HUSAVIK, Iceland — This is a little folk tale with otherworldly elements, like elves. And gleaming golden statuettes. It is also about some nice things that happened to a tiny town in Iceland, which improbably found itself the setting for a major Hollywood film — and now the namesake for an Academy Award nomination for best original song.

The 2020 Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” isn’t high art, for sure. A review of the reviews by critics on the website Rotten Tomatoes gave it 63 percent fresh rating. Robbie Collin in the Telegraph newspaper pronounced it, “Not a film so much as two hours of lump-free, vaguely film-like audiovisual paste.” It’s not “Nomadland.”

But if the movie is silly, it is also sweet, and audiences gorged on it, sitting on their couches in the middle of a pandemic.

The film tracks the arc of musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir (“probably not” siblings, reread their last names), played by Will Farrell and Rachel McAdams, who hail from the real but fictionalized fishing village of Husavik (population 2,300) on the north coast of Iceland (population 341,243).

After a ship explodes with Iceland’s most popular singers aboard, Lars and Sigrit are chosen to represent their country at Eurovision, the sequined Olympics of kitsch and the over-the-top musical extravaganza that is the most watched non-sporting event in the world, though mostly ignored by Americans.

The movie’s tear-jerker finale features McAdams lip-syncing the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik (My Hometown),” belted out big-time by Swedish performer Molly Sandén, with lyrics such as:

“Where the mountains sing through the screams of seagulls/

Where the whales can live 'cause they’re gentle people/

In my hometown, my hometown ...”

An Oscars pre-show Sunday will include a recording of Sandén singing “Husavik” in the real Husavik. And the townspeople have high hopes for a win. They have produced — and star in — spoofy promotional videos about their town and “what may be the most important night in the history of Husavik.”

“Everybody of course makes fun of us. But we make fun of ourselves, so there is no problem,” Orlygur Orlygsson, who owns a hotel and runs the Exploration Museum in Husavik, told The Washington Post. “We loved the film and we loved the song.”

Continue scrolling arrow-down A jacket dries outside after being sprayed with gold paint for one of Husavik's Oscar campaign videos. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) “Many people in town are calling him Oskar now, for fun.” Sigurdur Illugason stars as Oskar Oskarsson, “at the moment, the only Oskar in Husavik," in the spoof videos. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Behind the scenes in the making of Husavik's second Oscar campaign video on April 1. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Orlygur Orlygsson planned and directed the Oscar videos. He hopes to open a Eurovision museum in Husavik. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Townspeople participate in Husavik's second Oscar campaign video. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Actor Hannes Oli Agustsson finishes shooting a campaign video for the day on April 2. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

What is the real town like? “It’s tiny,” Orlygsson said. “Everybody knows everybody.” He said this in a good way, but added the town has long, cold, dark winters, and was in lockdown because of the coronavirus, and there were no visitors. “I think people felt down,” he said.

There are a couple of drinking establishments and a few small hotels in Husavik, and some of the movie stars visited the hot springs on the mountainside that look out over the sea. “We usually wear bathing suits,” he said.

The town once made its living from fishing but now it relies on tourism and whale watching. It was visited in the 1960s by the Apollo astronauts, who trained for their mission there. Why? “NASA was looking for a place that looked like the moon and they picked us,” Orlygsson said.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Tourists whale-watch near Husavik earlier this month. The town now makes its living off the activity, though fewer boats set sail during the pandemic. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Kristjan Hauksson is captain of the whale-watching boat Nattfari. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) A sperm whale swims outside of Husavik. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

Steingrimur Hallgrimsson, 73, a retired truck driver, grew up in Husavik. “I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else,” he said. “This is the navel of the world for me.” He said he hasn’t seen the movie yet, but loves the song, which includes a few lyrics in Icelandic.

Sigurdur Illugason is a longtime player in the town’s theater troupe and did in a scene in the movie, which was cut. But he stars in the promo videos as Oskar Oskarsson, “at the moment the only Oskar in Husavik.”

“I tried to live in Reykjavik for two years,” he told The Washington Post, “but was just homesick and moved back home.”

“I’m a rural rat,” he said.

Kristny Geirsdottir, 20, who works at a hotel and in theater, said living in Husavik is “like a bubble, so it feels kinda weird to go to other places.” She marveled: “Imagine that somewhere in Japan or Poland or somewhere in the world somebody is watching this movie and now they know what Husavik is — it’s a lot of fun.”

Continue scrolling arrow-down Husavik priest Solveig Halla Kristjansdottir said the song in the movie “is a blessing.” (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Kristjan Magnusson is the mayor of Husavik. (Photo by Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Tryggvi Finnsson, 79, was raised in Husavik. “I'm not waiting for us to become world famous for this song, but the song is good,” he said. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) “It would be great for the tourism here, if this would win the Oscar, when it opens up again.” Steingrimur Hallgrimsson, 73, has been living in the same house in Husavik for 47 years. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Kristny Geirsdottir, 20, was born and raised in Husavik and is working at a hotel there. “It is very nice to live in Husavik, and it suits me very well.” (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post) Jon Helgi Sigurdsson loves vintage Chevrolet cars. He has bought badly worn cars from the United States and repaired them in the shed at home. “You have to have something to do in your old age.” (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

Solveig Kristjansdottir is a priest in town. “This song is a blessing,” she said. “Something that has made us proud, even though, to be honest, we haven’t really done anything.”

All the kids in town can sing the song, in Icelandic and English. “We are aware of the humor,” she said.

Outsiders think it’s funny that people in Iceland may still believe in elves. “It’s true. It is our heritage. Now, young people ask, has Grandpa really seen an elf?”

The priest said everyone in town will stay up into the early hours, Iceland time, to see if the song prevails.

“If we don’t win, it won’t break our hearts. How do you say? We have already won,” she said. “It brought the town together during difficult times.”

Husavik harbor in Iceland. (Heida Helgadottir for The Washington Post)

Booth reported from London.

