Photos of Indonesia’s volcano eruption show life covered in ash as rescue workers scramble

The eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru on Saturday led to the deaths of at least 15 people. Dozens remain missing, and at least 98 people were injured, including two pregnant women, authorities said.
Photos show the devastation unleashed by an enormous cloud of chalky ash that sent residents racing for safety.
Trisnadi/AP
Trisnadi/AP
The eruption of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, occurred during a thunderstorm and forced more than 1,700 residents to flee to emergency evacuation posts.
Nearby towns and villages, blanketed with ash and debris, have been damaged, with nearly 3,000 homes and 38 educational facilities affected, according to emergency authorities.
Trisnadi/AP
“Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness,” Thoriqul Haq, the Lumajang district head, told TVOne.
Trisnadi/AP
Afp Contributor#afp/AFP/Getty Images
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Indonesia lies in what’s known as the “Ring of Fire,” a 24,900-mile (40,000-kilometer) stretch along the Pacific Rim that traces boundaries between tectonic plates and has an abundance of volcanoes and earthquakes.
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Editing by Sara Sorcher and Morgan Coates