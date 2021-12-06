Asia

Photos of Indonesia’s volcano eruption show life covered in ash as rescue workers scramble

By Annabelle Timsit and Sammy Westfall | Dec 6, 2021

The eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru on Saturday led to the deaths of at least 15 people. Dozens remain missing, and at least 98 people were injured, including two pregnant women, authorities said.

Photos show the devastation unleashed by an enormous cloud of chalky ash that sent residents racing for safety.

Trisnadi/AP

Mount Semeru erupts, as seen from the Lumajang district of East Java province.

Trisnadi/AP

Trisnadi/AP

The eruption of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, occurred during a thunderstorm and forced more than 1,700 residents to flee to emergency evacuation posts.

Nearby towns and villages, blanketed with ash and debris, have been damaged, with nearly 3,000 homes and 38 educational facilities affected, according to emergency authorities.

Trisnadi/AP

“Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness,” Thoriqul Haq, the Lumajang district head, told TVOne.

Trisnadi/AP

Ash covers houses and trees on the slopes of Mount Semeru.

Afp Contributor#afp/AFP/Getty Images

Afp Contributor#afp/AFP/Getty Images

Rescue personnel search for Sumber Wuluh villagers in an area covered in volcanic ash.

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Rescuers dig through the ash for the body of a victim.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Indonesia lies in what’s known as the “Ring of Fire,” a 24,900-mile (40,000-kilometer) stretch along the Pacific Rim that traces boundaries between tectonic plates and has an abundance of volcanoes and earthquakes.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rescuers search for the missing.

Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

Villagers salvage what they can from their damaged homes.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

A family portrait hangs in a damaged home at Sumber Wuluh village.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

At least 13 dead after Indonesia’s towering Semeru volcano erupts in huge plume of ash

Indonesian activists build museum out of 10,000 items of plastic waste

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Sara Sorcher and Morgan Coates