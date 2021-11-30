Josephine Baker is first Black woman inducted into France’s Panthéon

PARIS — More than four decades after her death, American-born French singer and dancer Josephine Baker made history on Tuesday as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Parisian Panthéon.

In a symbolism-laden procession, soldiers lifted her cenotaph, draped with the French flag, and carried it along a red carpet to the country’s national mausoleum. The coffin contained soil from St. Louis, where she was born; Paris, which she adopted as her home; and Monaco, where she is buried.