Josephine Baker is first Black woman inducted into France’s Panthéon

Europe
PARIS — More than four decades after her death, American-born French singer and dancer Josephine Baker made history on Tuesday as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Parisian Panthéon.
In a symbolism-laden procession, soldiers lifted her cenotaph, draped with the French flag, and carried it along a red carpet to the country’s national mausoleum. The coffin contained soil from St. Louis, where she was born; Paris, which she adopted as her home; and Monaco, where she is buried.
Thibault Camus/AFP/Getty Images
Addressing audiences watching on TV and in person, President Emmanuel Macron honored Baker as a woman who was “devoted to our ideals” and stood out as a “war heroine, fighter, dancer, singer, a Black person defending Black people, but first and foremost a woman defending humans.”
Even though Baker was “born American,” Macron said, at heart there is no one “more French than you.”
Thibault Camus/AFP/Getty Images
Thomas Coex/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Thomas Coex/Pool/AP
Thibault Camus/Pool/Reuters
Panthéon burials are reserved for personalities who are seen as national heroes in France. Among the about 80 people who have received the honor are scientist Marie Curie and author and philosopher Voltaire. Baker is only the sixth woman to be commemorated.
“Normally, we induce men into the Panthéon,” said Aurore Pabst, a 20-year-old student, and one of many young women who watched the ceremony in person on Tuesday night. “The atmosphere today was different — there was something extraordinary about it, compared to other Panthéon burials,” she said.
Thibault Camus/Pool/Reuters
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Thibault Camus/AP
Sarah Meyssonnier/AFP/Getty Images
Baker was born in 1906. Her childhood and youth were marked by experiences of segregation, including the 1917 East St. Louis race riots, in which White attackers killed dozens of their Black neighbors.
Baker began her stage career in her teens, performing in the iconic “Shuffle Along” Broadway musical. But persistent discrimination clouded her early success in the United States. At 19, she decided to move to France.
Sarah Meyssonnier/AFP/Getty Images
In 1920s France, Baker said she felt free and respected like never before. “I had been adopted by Paris, and then by the world,” she later recalled.
Within years, Baker had conquered Europe’s stages. Her performances as a dancer and singer reflected a quest for empowerment, both in France and in the United States, where she refused to perform at segregated venues.
In 1937, three years before the Nazis invaded France, Baker acquired French citizenship. During World War II, she became an unlikely spy for the French, which later earned her several military awards.
Sarah Meyssonnier/AFP/Getty Images
AP
AP
This year, a petition calling on Macron to order her induction into the Panthéon gained momentum online, with signatories urging the French government to honor her achievements as a feminist, and as a fighter against racism and for human dignity more generally.
Macron approved the act over the summer. In a statement, the Élysée presidential palace said Baker “is the embodiment of the French spirit.”
But people in France today are divided about what that spirit should look like. Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and her competitor Éric Zemmour, who announced his bid Tuesday, call for a less inclusive France. And even under Macron and his predecessors, the country has remained far from its stated goal of treating its citizens equally, no matter where they or their parents were born.
“She had the same skin color I have,” said Stephanie Akri, a 21-year-old from Côte d’Ivoire who studies in Paris, standing at the Panthéon on Tuesday night.
The commemoration, she said, “strengthens us all, and unites us.”
AFP/Getty Images
