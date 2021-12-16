Ten years of Kim Jong Un: Nuclear tests, diplomacy … and K-pop

TOKYO — Ten years ago, a new supreme leader ascended to power in North Korea, one of the most enigmatic countries in the world. Kim Jong Un, then about 27, was hailed as the “Great Successor” of the Kim dynasty, despite his thin résumé.

A lot has happened since then, as Kim has sought to both continue the legacy of his father and grandfather, while carving his own style as leader of the impoverished, totalitarian nation.