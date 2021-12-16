Ten years of Kim Jong Un: Nuclear tests, diplomacy … and K-pop

World
TOKYO — Ten years ago, a new supreme leader ascended to power in North Korea, one of the most enigmatic countries in the world. Kim Jong Un, then about 27, was hailed as the “Great Successor” of the Kim dynasty, despite his thin résumé.
A lot has happened since then, as Kim has sought to both continue the legacy of his father and grandfather, while carving his own style as leader of the impoverished, totalitarian nation.
The first decade of Kim’s rule has been marked by growing nuclear ambition, historic diplomacy, crippling economic struggles, pandemic-induced extreme isolation and more.
In February 2013, Kim carried out his first nuclear test, which was the country’s third. It would be Kim’s first major show of his nuclear and weapons ambitions. As he exerted authority as the country’s new leader, he took on a leadership purge to stamp out potential dissenters — including his own uncle.
In 2016, a tearful University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier “confessed” to a “preplanned” crime of trying to steal a propaganda sign during his tourism trip to Pyongyang. The night that Warmbier was sentenced to prison with hard labor, he fell into a coma for unknown reasons. North Korean officials held Warmbier for 15 months, and did not inform U.S. officials that he was comatose. Warmbier eventually died, and the cause of his severe damage remains unknown.
In an intricately planned attack, Kim’s estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal in Malaysia in February 2017. South Korean intelligence officials suspected Kim ordered the assassination; North Korea has denied involvement.
Throughout 2016 and 2017, North Korea conducted more nuclear tests, and tests of its intercontinental ballistic missile, which state media said could deliver a “large-sized heavy” nuclear warhead with a goal of bringing the United States within its reach.
The heightened tensions sparked Kim and President Donald Trump to trade public insults, as Trump threatened “fire and fury” in retaliation. In an interview with Bob Woodward for his 2019 book “Rage,” Trump said war with Pyongyang was “much closer than anyone would know” in the summer of 2017, and that Kim was “totally prepared” for war.
On Sept. 3, 2017, North Korea detonated its most powerful nuclear device yet, claiming it was a hydrogen bomb.
But just a year later in 2018, Kim delivered a major speech announcing he would shift from an emphasis on nuclear development toward “concentrating all efforts” on modernizing and expanding the economy — and paved the way for a period of rapprochement.
In April of that year, Kim became the first North Korean leader to attend a K-pop concert when a South Korean group performed in Pyongyang in a sign of thawing ties between the two nations.
On April 27, 2018, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim held their first inter-Korean summit, at the “Peace House” at Panmunjom, the truce village along the demilitarized zone. It was the first such summit since 2007. The two leaders signed the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, laying the groundwork for Kim’s meeting with Trump.
In a historic 2018 summit, Trump and Kim met in Singapore and signed the Singapore Declaration, pledging to work toward peace and to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. The two met again in 2019 in Hanoi, where negotiations fell apart. Nuclear talks with North Korea have remained deadlocked since.
In January 2020, after North Korea had already retreated following the failed Hanoi summit, the global coronavirus pandemic led to a strict border lockdown of the country. The closure began with a ban on tourists, and then foreign diplomats were placed under quarantine in their homes. North Korea halted trade across the border with China out of fears of the coronavirus, and cracked down on cross-border smuggling. The lockdown remains until today.
In June 2020, North Korea demolished a liaison office it operated with South Korea and threatened to move troops into the demilitarized zone, a symbol of aggression as the North escalated tensions amid a diplomatic deadlock on denuclearization.
Kim delivered a major speech in January 2021, in which he admitted that his country’s economy had “immensely underachieved” and said he had learned “painful lessons” from the experience, acknowledging the economic toll of the twin pressures of sanctions and the pandemic. Still, Kim called the United States “our biggest enemy” and showed no sign of returning to nuclear negotiations.
In September and October, North Korea carried out a series of missile tests that signaled that after years of focusing on developing its nuclear capability to reach the United States, Pyongyang had turned its focus to developing tactical nuclear weapons to respond to attacks closer to home — including a hypersonic missile. The new missiles are aimed at attacking South Korea, Japan and U.S. forces in those countries, analysts said.
