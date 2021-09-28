Lava burns through an island in the Atlantic as volcanic eruptions continue

World
TV CANARIAS
After nearly two weeks, the volcano erupting on a Spanish Island near Morocco is showing no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, lava and smoke continued to spill out onto La Palma in the Canary Islands, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.
TV CANARIAS
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Ignacio Garcia Urquizo via Storyful
Luismi Ortiz/AP
The European Union’s earth observation program said nearly 600 buildings and more than 13 miles of road had been destroyed by the volcano. The lava flow had covered more than 630 acres of the roughly 22-mile-long island, the Copernicus organization said. It also said sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere from the eruption was forecast to travel from the Spanish archipelago near northwest Africa as far as the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.
Luismi Ortiz/AP
The lava has caused devastation on the island, but experts fear that the situation could become even worse if the flaming rock reaches the ocean, resulting in possible dangerous chemical reactions releasing acidic steam and gas as well as tiny pieces of volcanic glass into the air.
Luismi Ortiz/AP
Jon Nazca/Reuters
Associated Press
Nacho Doce/Reuters
The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on Sept. 19, prompting the evacuation of some 6,000 people on the island of 85,000. No serious injuries or deaths linked to the eruption have been reported, but the ruptures have destroyed homes and covered many of the much-valued banana crops people on the island rely on for income.
Nacho Doce/Reuters
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an aid package for the island, to help residents rebuild their lives, but it’s not clear when those who left La Palma can return to what they lost. The last time the volcano erupted, in 1971, the activity continued for nearly a month.
Nacho Doce/Reuters
Emilio Morenatti/AFP/Getty Images
Emilio Morenatti/AP
@INGVvulcani via Storyful
A video shot on Sept. 26 shows a church in La Palma collapsing. Another, shot on Sept. 20, shows lava flowing explosively into a swimming pool. Scenes of the lava, smoke and damage have captured social media attention as the flow charts a destructive path across the island.
@INGVvulcani via Storyful
Reuters
Reuters
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Reuters
Nacho Doce/Reuters
Borja Suarez/Reuters
Jon Nazca/Reuters
Jon Nazca/Reuters
More from the Post
A small home was left untouched by the Canary Islands volcano eruption. Social media is calling it a ‘miracle.’
Video shows church bell tower collapse after being hit by lava on La Palma
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Video editing by Alexa Juliana Ard.