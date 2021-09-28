World

Lava burns through an island in the Atlantic as volcanic eruptions continue

By Ruby Mellen | Sep 28, 2021

TV CANARIAS

After nearly two weeks, the volcano erupting on a Spanish Island near Morocco is showing no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, lava and smoke continued to spill out onto La Palma in the Canary Islands, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

TV CANARIAS

Sept. 22

A police officer orders journalists to leave the area during a media tour near the erupting volcano.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Ignacio Garcia Urquizo via Storyful

Sept. 28

A military emergency unit takes readings of volcanic gases in the early hours.

Luismi Ortiz/AP

Luismi Ortiz/AP

The European Union’s earth observation program said nearly 600 buildings and more than 13 miles of road had been destroyed by the volcano. The lava flow had covered more than 630 acres of the roughly 22-mile-long island, the Copernicus organization said. It also said sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere from the eruption was forecast to travel from the Spanish archipelago near northwest Africa as far as the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Luismi Ortiz/AP

The lava has caused devastation on the island, but experts fear that the situation could become even worse if the flaming rock reaches the ocean, resulting in possible dangerous chemical reactions releasing acidic steam and gas as well as tiny pieces of volcanic glass into the air.

Luismi Ortiz/AP

Sept. 26

A fountain of lava is seen from the town of Tijarafe on La Palma.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Associated Press

Sept. 24

A mask-wearing child in the town of Tajuya on La Palma.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Nacho Doce/Reuters

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on Sept. 19, prompting the evacuation of some 6,000 people on the island of 85,000. No serious injuries or deaths linked to the eruption have been reported, but the ruptures have destroyed homes and covered many of the much-valued banana crops people on the island rely on for income.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an aid package for the island, to help residents rebuild their lives, but it’s not clear when those who left La Palma can return to what they lost. The last time the volcano erupted, in 1971, the activity continued for nearly a month.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Sept. 23

A view through a lava tube on La Palma.

Emilio Morenatti/AFP/Getty Images

Emilio Morenatti/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 24

Volcanic ash blankets the landscape.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

@INGVvulcani via Storyful

A video shot on Sept. 26 shows a church in La Palma collapsing. Another, shot on Sept. 20, shows lava flowing explosively into a swimming pool. Scenes of the lava, smoke and damage have captured social media attention as the flow charts a destructive path across the island.

@INGVvulcani via Storyful

Reuters

Reuters

Sept. 22

The volcano belches a plume of ash.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Reuters

Sept. 25

Residents of La Palma watch the erupting volcano and are constantly on alert.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Sept. 20

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja eruption consumes a building in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane on La Palma.

Borja Suarez/Reuters

Borja Suarez/Reuters

Sept. 28

The menacing lava flow is seen from the tranquility of a domestic kitchen in El Paso, La Palma.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Sept. 27

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja eruption as seen from Tajuya on La Palma.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Jon Nazca/Reuters

Credits

Editing by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Video editing by Alexa Juliana Ard.