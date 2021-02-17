Rare snow blankets the Middle East, casting a quiet magic

World
It is a particular kind of magic: watching snow fall in the Middle East. In a region associated with desert stretches and warm winters, the blanket of white casts a silencing charm. Snow is fleeting, and when it falls, places like Istanbul, Jerusalem, a refugee camp in Syria or Iraq’s Kurdish north go quiet.
Snow’s infrequent visits to cities halt life, at least temporarily; most places are not equipped to handle it. But the enchantment persists. Many Arab households mark the occasion by playing a song by Fairouz, the Lebanese diva: “Snow Snow.”
Snow days in Damascus are among my happiest childhood memories.
Istanbul
Falling snow submerges Istanbul in a white so thick it becomes nearly impossible to see the Asian side of the city from the European side. The Bosphorus Strait gleams silver.
Lebanon
The ancient Roman temple in Baalbek looks like a postcard: a snapshot spanning centuries with scattered ruins disappearing into a snowy mist, and broken columns topped with tufts of white.
Golan Heights
Near a border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, a memorial site becomes a white-capped playground, decorated with icy trees and snowy brushstrokes.
Northern Aleppo, Syria
Joy arrives with the first snowfall in Syria’s refugee camps — and leaves as suddenly as it came. Tent inhabitants have a warped intimacy with winter, its cold raging through flimsy fabric and snow turning into rivers of mud.
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq
This Kurdish city in northern Iraq is encircled by mountains. Many of its denizens hit the roads for an escape from the coronavirus restrictions.
