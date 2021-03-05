Middle East

Pope Francis’s historic visit to Iraq, in images

By Miriam Berger | Mar 5, 2021

There are no paintings or black-and-white photos depicting how previous popes visited Iraq. Until Pope Francis’s plane touched down in Baghdad on Friday, no head of the Catholic Church had ever made the trip.

Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images

These are the historic images. And they capture the emotional mix of excitement and somberness marking the three-day event.

Pope Francis descends the Alitalia aircraft that transported him to Baghdad International Airport, on Friday.

Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi receives Pope Francis upon his arrival in Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister's Facebook/AFP/Getty Images

The face masks on display record how the 84-year-old pope, himself recently vaccinated, is visiting despite the covid-19 pandemic and the risk of his trip becoming a superspreader event.

The massive security presence tells of the ongoing flashes of violence and political instability that still plague Iraq almost two decades after the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

The different religions and traditions given a stage speak to Iraq’s historic diversity, despite the embattled state of its dwindled Christian communities today.

And the faces of Iraqis — the smiles, tears and lingering fears — reflect the uncertain road ahead for the war-ridden country at a time of great political and economic hardship.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, right, welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Baghdad.

Ahmed Jalil/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Men play cards at a tea house in Erbil, Iraq, in front of a TV showing live footage of Pope Francis's visit on Friday.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

People attend a celebration in a public square ahead of the pope's visit in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh, around 20 miles from Mosul, on March 5.

Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP/Getty Images

A motorcade leaves the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" after Pope Francis's visit, in Baghdad.

Vatican Media/Reuters

Security guards surround Pope Francis at the cathedral.

Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis greets onlookers as he enters the cathedral, where he would later give a speech.

Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Three children arrive to see the pope during his meeting at the cathedral.

Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Pope Francis addresses a meeting at the presidential palace in Baghdad.

Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Pope Francis speak at Baghdad International Airport's VIP lounge.

Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images

Iraqi President Barham Salih, right, welcomes Pope Francis at the presidential palace.

Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images

