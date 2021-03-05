Pope Francis’s historic visit to Iraq, in images

Middle East
There are no paintings or black-and-white photos depicting how previous popes visited Iraq. Until Pope Francis’s plane touched down in Baghdad on Friday, no head of the Catholic Church had ever made the trip.
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images
These are the historic images. And they capture the emotional mix of excitement and somberness marking the three-day event.
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi Prime Minister's Facebook/AFP/Getty Images
The face masks on display record how the 84-year-old pope, himself recently vaccinated, is visiting despite the covid-19 pandemic and the risk of his trip becoming a superspreader event.
The massive security presence tells of the ongoing flashes of violence and political instability that still plague Iraq almost two decades after the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi Prime Minister's Facebook/AFP/Getty Images
The different religions and traditions given a stage speak to Iraq’s historic diversity, despite the embattled state of its dwindled Christian communities today.
And the faces of Iraqis — the smiles, tears and lingering fears — reflect the uncertain road ahead for the war-ridden country at a time of great political and economic hardship.
Iraqi Prime Minister's Facebook/AFP/Getty Images
Ahmed Jalil/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP/Getty Images
Vatican Media/Reuters
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images
Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Alessandro Di Meo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images
Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images