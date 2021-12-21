The protests and unrest that defined 2021: Coronavirus, climate change and the Capitol riots

A decade after the Arab Spring uprising toppled Tunisia’s dictator, a new generation of Tunisians defied coronavirus restrictions in January to voice their anger at political leaders and the government’s failure to improve the economy. Protests continued over the summer — and on July 25, President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and seized broad powers. Demonstrations for and against Saied’s measures continued throughout the fall. In December, Saied announced that elections and a constitutional referendum would be held next year.