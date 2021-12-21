The protests and unrest that defined 2021: Coronavirus, climate change and the Capitol riots

World
It has been a year of major protests and unrest — 2021 began with a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ended with hundreds of thousands demanding civilian rule in Sudan.
The pandemic fueled new movements around vaccinations, lockdown measures and covid-19′s adverse economic effects. It mobilized the ranks of far-right movements and deepened what some experts describe as a growing libertarian streak.
While economic woes tended to dominate the global protest landscape in the past, governance issues took center stage this year — a continuation of a recent trend. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace recorded 72 anti-government protest movements this year through November — down slightly from the same period in 2020, but significantly higher than the pre-pandemic count in 2019.
Concerns about real or perceived subversions of democracy pushed people around the world to mobilize online or take to the streets.
On Jan. 6, President Donald Trump’s attacks on the integrity of the country’s voting systems reached a violent climax. The world watched as a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol, trapped lawmakers and vandalized the seat of Congress, leaving a trail of broken glass and existential questions in its wake. Five people died during or immediately after the attack, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
A decade after the Arab Spring uprising toppled Tunisia’s dictator, a new generation of Tunisians defied coronavirus restrictions in January to voice their anger at political leaders and the government’s failure to improve the economy. Protests continued over the summer — and on July 25, President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and seized broad powers. Demonstrations for and against Saied’s measures continued throughout the fall. In December, Saied announced that elections and a constitutional referendum would be held next year.
On Oct. 25, Sudan’s military detained the prime minister and dissolved the government, dealing what many feared would be a fatal blow to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Demonstrations against the coup continued through December, with hundreds of thousands of participants demanding civilian rule. Peaceful protests were met with deadly violence from security forces that left at least 45 dead and hundreds wounded.
In November, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated — but protesters weren’t satisfied. On Dec. 19, they turned out in huge numbers, as rumors swirled that the country’s military leaders were on the verge of resignation.
Myanmar’s military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s political leader. In reaction, hundreds of thousands in Myanmar joined a general strike that ground cities to a halt. In March, security forces opened fire on protesters and killed more than 100 people in one bloody day — including children. By mid-December, activists say, the death toll had reached more than 1,300.
Many residents of Myanmar’s cities fled the violence. Some pro-democracy activists, meanwhile, set up “self-defense” units. In September, a shadow government declared an armed revolt.
Russians kicked off 2021 with mass protests calling for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. More than 3,000 people were arrested over one January weekend in demonstrations across dozens of cities and towns. Russian police beat protesters with batons, as they shouted: “Police are the shame of Russia.”
Russian authorities clamped down further, but protesters returned to the streets in April.
As the coronavirus and accompanying restrictions swept the world for a second year, new protest movements gained steam.
In France, summer weekends brought mass demonstrations against the government’s “health pass” system and requirement that health-care workers get vaccinated. Nurses, restaurant employees and right-wing activists marched and chanted “Freedom!” Extremism experts warned that the demonstrations offered fertile ground for far-right recruitment.
In November, violent protests against coronavirus restrictions broke out in Guadeloupe and Martinique, two of France’s overseas departments in the Caribbean. In response, the French government deployed special police forces and postponed a vaccine mandate for health workers. The demonstrations raised larger questions about the departments’ governance, however, and the French government said last month it was “ready” to discuss autonomy for Guadeloupe.
Protests broke out across Europe in November as governments tightened coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases.
Thousands rallied in Vienna on Jan. 31, despite a ban on the gathering.
In Brazil, meanwhile, angry citizens blamed President Jair Bolsonaro — known worldwide for espousing virus-related conspiracy theories — for failing to stop covid-19 from ravaging the South American country. Brazil racked up the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll while hunger and unemployment increased.
This year also showcased what Thomas Carothers, senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, called “the battle of technology,” as digital tools catalyzed protests in some cases and facilitated their repression in others.
In Thailand, where young people are “very technologically sophisticated,” Carothers said, protesters harnessed online communication platforms to great effect — mobilizing to demand the prime minister’s resignation over his handling of the pandemic. The demonstrations morphed into a broader-based movement demanding reform of the Thai monarchy.
For developing countries, the economic effects of the pandemic have been devastating. Empty stomachs, gas tanks and wallets drove protests around the world.
Thousands filled Cuba’s streets in July in the biggest show of resistance since the 1990s. Anger at rising poverty and limited access to coronavirus vaccines, medicines and electricity fueled the demonstrations.
Police beat and arrested demonstrators, and authorities restricted Internet access. By October, the extent of the crackdown was coming into focus — and hundreds of people remained in jail.
Riots in South Africa paralyzed the country in July. Protests spread in response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma in connection with a corruption probe. Zuma supporters blockaded roads and burned trucks in KwaZulu-Natal Province. Mass looting of shopping malls and grocery stores, clashes and racial violence followed, and the government sent troops to quell the unrest.
More than a thousand people were arrested and hundreds died in the worst spell of violence since the end of apartheid in 1994. Many commentators saw the theft and destruction as a response to widespread unemployment and economic inequality.
After Colombian President Iván Duque’s government proposed an overhaul of the tax system in April, Colombians responded with a national strike. The government withdrew the tax proposal, but protests continued, increasingly animated by outrage over police violence and calls for the government to alleviate economic suffering exacerbated by the pandemic.
Protests that Indian farmers launched last year against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to liberalize the agricultural sector continued through 2021, sustained by protest camps structured around mutual aid. Tens of thousands of farmers blocked highways outside Delhi and garnered international attention on Twitter. After trying for a year to repress the protests, Modi gave in to farmers’ demands in November, apologizing to them and announcing he would repeal the farm laws. The movement disbanded in December.
Protesters took to the streets of Warsaw and other Polish cities in late January after a near-total ban on abortion took effect. The conservative Catholic nation had already severely limited abortion, and Poland’s constitutional court ruled in October 2020 to ban terminations of pregnancies with fetal defects.
The death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman in September revived protests this fall around the abortion restrictions, prompting Polish authorities to clarify that doctors should act to save a mother’s life or health.
Israel and the Palestinian territories experienced a major flare-up of violence this year. Israeli settlers had moved to displace some 70 Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, galvanizing a broader Palestinian protest movement against the Israeli occupation.
In early May, Israeli police confronted Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and on the Temple Mount, leaving more than 250 Palestinians injured. An 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip, ensued. Nearly 250 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel died. Protests continued through the year in Sheikh Jarrah, where one family faces eviction at the end of this month.
World leaders huddled in Glasgow, Scotland, in November for a United Nations climate summit described by some as the last best chance to save the planet. Climate activists were unimpressed. A hundred thousand people from across the world marched through wet and dreary Scottish weather to call on world leaders to take more radical, immediate action to curb emissions and stave off climate catastrophe.
The protests featured creative costumes, an iceberg shipped from Greenland and a homemade “bulls--- cart.” Still, the conference produced an agreement that many activists and world leaders described as disappointing.
